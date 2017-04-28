Friends face off as coaches in Hopkins, Maryland lacrosse rivalry

When No. 8 Johns Hopkins and No. 5 Maryland add another chapter to their storied men's lacrosse rivalry on Saturday, one storyline will center on the chess match between the Blue Jays offense and the Terps defense.

And directing the players on the field at Maryland Stadium in College Park will be Johns Hopkins offensive coordinator Bobby Benson and Maryland defensive coordinator Kevin Conry, who for one night will put aside a friendship that has been going strong for 16 years.

They've played college lacrosse together at Hopkins, still talk three times a week and were even groomsmen in each other's weddings.

"This week is hard obviously for many different reasons," said Conry, who is also the Terps associate head coach. "It's the biggest rivalry in our sport, and it's a game that I have a lot of respect for. Bobby understands that and just because we're friends, we both want to win this game and everything that entails."

Said Benson: "We're both in great spots that we really enjoy. I know that when we play them, they're always well prepared and well coached, and we always have our hands full. We just hope we can do our best this weekend. It's always fun to play against people that you know and respect."

The roots of their friendship were planted in 2001 when Conry enrolled at Hopkins where Benson was beginning his sophomore year. Conry, a defenseman, and Benson, an attackman, frequently locked horns in practice.

"Bobby was so crafty," Conry recalled. "He was just so crafty in terms of his IQ. He would just try to outsmart you. We were both kind of the IQ guys in practices. I spent a lot more time practicing against the first-team offense as a scout guy. So getting matched up with him was a challenge because he would always find a way to find some opening, and he was a great goal scorer."

Benson's memories of those practices had a more humorous tinge.

"He tended to be pretty slick and smart and unathletic because I was pretty slick and smart and unathletic," he quipped. "So we were a good matchup for each other. It was fun. We used to have a good time. He'd be a handful, that's for sure."

After graduating in 2003, Benson served as offensive coordinator at UMBC and Loyola Maryland for three years before returning to the Blue Jays. Conry, who graduated in 2004, coached at Siena, Penn State and Fairfield before joining the Terps in 2012.

As assistant coaches expected to travel to recruit, the duo crossed paths. When recruiting in Baltimore, Conry would crash on a sofa in a house owned by Benson and his fiancee, Taylor. Benson returned the favor when attending camps in the New England area while Conry was at Fairfield.

Benson was one of Conry's five groomsmen when he and his wife, Elizabeth, married in 2008. Two years later, Conry served as one of Benson's eight groomsmen when he and Taylor tied the knot.

Those who know Benson and Conry said the pair are as different as the institutions they represent.

"Bobby can dominate a conversation, while Kevin can listen and share his wisdom," said Hobart coach Greg Raymond, who was part of Conry's class at Hopkins. "I think the two go hand-in-hand. But you're talking about the offensive coordinator at Hopkins and the defensive coordinator at Maryland. It's the Capulets and the Montagues. It's butting heads all the way."

"It's going to be Bobby's offense against Kevin's defense, and that's the storyline there," said Fairfield coach Andy Copelan, who hired Conry in 2009 and was one of Benson's groomsmen. "Coaching against your buddies is always fun. It carries a little more meaning and bragging rights."

Competing against a friend who coaches for the other side is a familiar trend for Benson. Prior to Conry, the Terps defensive coordinator was Kevin Warne, the current Georgetown coach who was also a groomsman in Benson's wedding.

"I think it's been eight years now or something of going against a friend at Maryland," Benson said. "And that's the same thing for a handful of other schools. … It's not hard. It's fun — if anything — and we look forward to it. One thing you always know is you've got your hands full when you play against them."

Conry and Benson agreed that they will hug and talk after Saturday's game and return to their familiar pattern of three conversations per week. And regardless of the outcome, Raymond predicted that their friendship will remain strong.

"Bobby will send Kevin 15 texts that night, and Kevin will respond with much shorter and probably less emotional texts," he said. "But they'll go right back to being who they are. That's the beautiful part about playing undergraduate lacrosse together. There's not a ton that can break that bond."

