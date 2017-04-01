State lacrosse roundup (April 1): UMBC men come back to take down UMass Lowell

Visiting Massachusetts Lowell started strong, leading 5-0 with 11 minutes left in the first half. And then UMBC's offense woke up with a nine-goal blitz in a 10-6 comeback victory Saturday.

The Retrievers improved to 4-5, 2-0 America East, and the River Hawks fell to 2-9, 0-3.

UMBC's nine-goal run started with a goal by Max Haldemann with 8:31 left in the first half and ended on a natural hat trick by Max Maxwell with 3:06 remaining in the game. Maxwell scored with 8:02, 5:18 and 3:06 left in the fourth quarter.

The teams traded goals in the closing minutes. The River Hawks got their first goal since the initial run, over 30 minutes earlier, with 2:26 left. And the Retrievers' Billy Nolan (Arundel) scored the final goal with 1:04 left.

Ruston Souder (Chesapeake-AA) anchored the defense with nine saves for UMBC.

No. 15 Towson 8, Drexel 7: Tyler Young (Arundel) completed the comeback with the game-wining goal with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter as the Tigers (4-4, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) beat the host Dragons (3-6, 0-1).

The game featured six ties. Towson took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Brian Bolewicki (Calvert Hall) with 12:57 left in the first quarter. The Tigers would not lead again until Mike Lynch (Boys' Latin) scored for a 7-6 edge with 8:54 left in the game.

Loyola Maryland 12, Colgate 5: Pat Spencer (Boys' Latin) matched a game high with five goals to help the host Greyhounds (6-4, 4-1 Patriot League) beat the Raiders (3-7, 1-4).

Griffin Brown had a hat trick in the third straight loss for Colgate. Loyola opened with a 4-0 run in the first quarter, gave up one goal in the second quarter and then went on a 5-0 run that spanned the second and third quarters.

The Greyhounds defense caused 13 turnovers.

Sacred Heart 13, Mount St. Mary's 5: Bryce Jurk and Joe Saggese combined for 14 points to lead the visiting Pioneers (6-3, 2-1 Northeast Conference) past the Mount (3-6, 1-2).

Jurk had six goals and two assists. Saggese had three goals and three assists for Sacred Heart.

Chris DiPretoro scored twice and Matt Vierheller made 15 saves for Mount St. Mary's.

The Mount fell behind 4-1 before scoring back-to-back goals to cut the lead to 4-3 with 7:13 left in the first half. The Pioneers responded with a 3-0 run.

Salisbury 25, St. Mary's 5: The visiting Sea Gulls (12-0, 5-0 Capital Athletic Conference) went on an 18-0 run that spanned both halves and beat the Seahawks (1-10, 1-3).

Salisbury's defense limited St. Mary's to one goal in the first half. Defensemen Aaron Leeds (Boys' Latin), Will Nowesnick and Kyle Tucker combined for eight ground balls and six caused turnovers for the Sea Gulls.

Brendan Bromwell finished with a game-high five goals, and Carson Kalama (Bel Air) and Nick Garbarino each had four goals for Salisbury.

Stevenson 22, Arcadia 2: Wade Korvin (Arundel) had eight goals and three caused turnovers to help the visiting Mustangs (5-3, 2-0 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) beat the Knights (2-7, 0-1).

Korvin's eight goals were the most in a single game by a Mustangs player since Mark Pannenton scored eight against Hood on March 23, 2013.

The win moved Stevenson's regular-season conference record to 34-0.

Women

No. 1 Maryland 20, Michigan 7: Jen Giles (Mount Hebron) scored twice during the opening 3-0 run and the host Terps (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) rolled past the Wolverines (4-9, 1-2).

Giles finished with a hat trick, and so did Kali Hartshorn and McDonogh grads Megan Whittle and Brindi Griffin.

James Madison 9, No. 14 Towson 5: Kristen Gaudian scored four goals and the Dukes (7-5, 1-0 CAA) took a 7-1 first-half lead on the way to upsetting the visiting Tigers (7-4, 0-1).

Natalie Sulmonte had her sixth hat trick of the season for Towson.

Loyola Maryland 19, Colgate 12: Hannah Powers had four goals and Cami Whiteford (Severn) had a hat trick to help the host Greyhounds (5-6, 4-0 Patriot League) beat the Raiders (4-6, 1-3).

UMBC 18, Massachusetts Lowell 7: Sam Nolan (Fallston) and Lauren McDonald (Catonsville) scored four goals each to lead the host Retrievers (8-4, 1-1 America East) past the River Hawks (6-3, 0-1).

Binghamton 13, Mount St. Mary's 6: Kate Kinsella had two goals and an assist, but the Mount (1-7) fell to the host Bearcats (5-6).