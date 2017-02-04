Lacrosse roundup (Feb. 4): No. 19 Towson women lose late lead vs. No. 5 Stony Brook

No. 19 Towson squandered a one-goal lead in the closing minutes of its women's lacrosse season opener Saturday.

Kylie Ohlmiller assisted on the game-tying goal and scored the game-winner to lift visiting No. 5 Stony Brook to a 10-9 victory.

Ohlmiller assisted on the tying goal with 1:53 remaining before scoring the winner with four seconds left.

The Tigers took their final lead, 9-8, on a goal by Alyssa Ferro, assisted by Jenna Kerr (Marriotts Ridge), with 10:35 remaining.

Carly Tellekamp and Emily Gillingham each scored twice for Towson.

Kiley Keating made eight saves in her first start for the Tigers.

State men

No. 1 North Carolina 17, UMBC 6: Timmy Kelly (Calvert Hall) had a hat trick and the defending Division I champion Tar Heels (1-0) spoiled Ryan Moran's coaching debut by holding the Retrievers (0-1) to one goal in the first half.

North Carolina scored eight straight goals before UMBC's Austin Mitchell (Reservoir) scored with 2:50 left in the first half. The game was played at Cardinal Gibbons High in Raleigh, N.C., because of the water emergency in Orange County.

Salisbury 21, Methodist 2: Carson Kalama (Bel Air) had four goals and two assists to lead the Division III defending champion Sea Gulls past the visiting Monarchs in the season opener for both teams.

Josh Melton and Brendan Bromwell each added two goals and two assists for Salisbury, which held Methodist scoreless through the first three quarters.

Nation men

No. 14 Penn State 15, Robert Morris 11: Mac O'Keefe scored a game-high seven goals to power the host Nittany Lions (1-0) past the Colonials (0-1).

Penn State pulled away with a 5-2 run in the fourth quarter.

Nation women

No. 17 Boston College 19, Holy Cross 8: Tess Chandler had a career-best performance to lead the host Eagles (1-0) past the Crusaders (0-1).

She had career highs in points (eight), assists (five), ground balls (six) and caused turnovers (four), and was one of three Boston College players with a hat trick.

No. 1 North Carolina 16, James Madison 14: The Tar Heels (1-0) used an 8-0 run that spanned both halves to weather a late rally by the Dukes (0-1) at Cardinal Gibbons High.

James Madison used a 5-1 run over the final 14 minutes to trim its deficit to 15-14.

No. 7 Penn State 20, Albany 9: Madison Carter (South River) and Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) had career highs in points to lead the host Nittany Lions (1-0) past the Great Danes (0-1).

Carter had seven points (six goals, one assist) and Lazo had 12 points (five goals, seven assists). Katie O'Donnell had five goals and an assist for Penn State.

Coach Missy Doherty (Maryland) credited the draw play of Maggie Gallagher (C. Milton Wright) in the win.

"Maggie stepped up on the draw at a pivotal time," Doherty said.