State lacrosse roundup (April 8): Sherlock, Spencer lead way as Loyola routs Lehigh

Brian Sherlock scored a career-high five goals and Pat Spencer (Boys' Latin) had a goal and six assists to help host Loyola Maryland win, 14-5, over Lehigh in men's lacrosse Saturday.

With the win, the Greyhounds (7-4, 5-1 Patriot League) clinched a berth in the six-team conference tournament. The Mountain Hawks fell to 5-5 and 3-4.

Graham Savio went 14-for-17 on faceoffs and had seven ground balls for Loyola.

Jack Carrigan caused four turnovers and had four ground balls while shutting out his one-on-one matchup, Andrew Pettit. Lehigh's leading scorer with 26 goals and 34 points entering the game, Pettit was held scoreless by Carrigan and the Greyhounds defensive unit. He had been the only player in NCAA Division I to score two or more goals in every game this season.

The Mountain Hawks' starters combined for just three goals and two assists. Jacob Stover (McDonogh) made six saves and allowed just three goals for the Greyhounds, while Sam Beazell also stopped two shots.

Loyola had a 38-16 lead in ground balls against a team that entered 11th in the NCAA with an average of 32.67 per game. The Greyhounds also had a 45-19 advantage in shots, and they were credited with 11 caused turnovers on 14 Lehigh miscues.

No. 7 Albany 10, UMBC 5: Ruston Souder (Chesapeake-AA) made 13 saves and the Retrievers defense held the nation's highest-scoring team to seven goals below its average, but UMBC (4-6, 2-1 America East) still fell to the host Great Danes (9-1, 4-0).

Albany entered the game averaging 17.1 goals, but the Retrievers' zone defense forced seven turnovers. Justin Reh had four goals for the Great Danes.

Mount St. Mary's 12, Bucknell 10: The host Mount (4-6) used a 6-1 run in the third quarter to erase a four-goal deficit and beat the Bison (4-7).

Spencer Smith had three goals and an assist and Matt Vierheller made 11 saves for the Mountaineers, who outscored Bucknell 8-2 in the second half.

Colgate 10, Navy 4: The visiting Midshipmen (5-7, 3-4 Patriot League) fell behind 5-0 after the first quarter and couldn't catch up to the Raiders (4-7, 2-4).

Chris Hill had two goals for Navy, and Chase Wittich (Gilman) had a game-high four goals for Colgate.

"Knowing every game we play down the stretch has playoff implications, I thought we were well-prepared and ready to play," Mids coach Rick Sowell said. "Bad turnovers, which have been our Achilles' heel all season long, once again cost us."

Salisbury 16, Frostburg State 9: Nathan Blondino had two goals and five assists as the visiting Sea Gulls (14-0, 7-0 Capital Athletic Conference) secured a first-round bye in the conference playoffs by beating the Bobcats (8-5, 4-2).

Salisbury fell behind 2-1 before scoring five straight in the first quarter. Frostburg got no closer than three goals the rest of the way. Adam Gross had four goals for the Bobcats.

Stevenson 10, Widener 8: Kyle D'Onofrio (Fallston) had four goals and the visiting Mustangs (8-3, 5-0 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) weathered a fourth-quarter rally by the host Pride (5-6, 2-2).

Stevenson's conference record improved to 37-0 all-time in the regular season.

Women

No. 1 Maryland 20, Rutgers 8: Kali Hartshorn scored a game-high six goals to lead the Terps (13-0, 3-0 Big Ten) past the host Scarlet Knights (7-6, 1-2).

Maryland opened with a 6-0 run and was never threatened.

Johns Hopkins 15, Michigan 8: The host Blue Jays (9-4, 1-3 Big Ten) fell behind 2-0 before going on an 8-0 run and beating the Wolverines (5-10, 1-3).

Shannon Fitzgerald scored four goals for Hopkins, which won 14 of 25 draw controls.

The Blue Jays finished the game on a 6-1 run. Fitzgerald fed Haley Schweizer with 16:39 left in the game to start the run.

Loyola Maryland 18, Holy Cross 11: Hannah Powers and Cami Whiteford (Severn) scored four goals each and the visiting Greyhounds (6-7, 5-0 Patriot League) held off a late surge by the Crusaders (6-7, 1-4).

Holy Cross went on a 6-0 run in the second half to cut the Loyola lead to 13-10. Hopkins answered with goals by Emily Clark (North Harford) and Whiteford for a 15-10 lead with 3:42 remaining.

Navy 20, Colgate 10: The visiting Mids (9-3, 4-1 Patriot League) scored 11 of the final 13 goals to beat the Raiders (4-7, 1-4).

Colgate pulled to within 9-8 before Navy used an 8-1 run to pull away.

Jenna Collins (River Hill) had five goals with two assists for a team-high seven points. She scored all five of her goals in the second half, falling just one goal short of her season high of six. It was her seventh hat trick of the season and the 17th of her career.

Morgan Young also had five goals for Navy.