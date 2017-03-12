State lacrosse roundup (March 11): Big second quarter lifts Duke over Loyola, 15-7

Jack Bruckner had four goals and No.18 Duke used a strong second quarter to upset No.9 Loyola Maryland, 15-7, in men's lacrosse Saturday at Koskinen Stadium.

The host Blue Devils (5-2) went on runs of 5-0 in the second quarter and 3-1 in the third quarter to spark the win.

The Greyhounds (3-3) took a 2-1 lead 7:19 in to the game as Brian Sherlock ran free down the left alley and scored high with an overhand.

Duke answered with two straight starting with a man-up goal by Justin Guterding at 3:25. Joey Manown then worked topside from behind and shot low for a goal with 2:15 left in the first quarter to put the Blue Devils up 3-2.

With less than 15 seconds in the first quarter, Sherlock dropped the ball, recovered and flicked it in for his second of the day with 9.6 seconds on the first-quarter clock to tie the game.

Brad Smith started the Duke second-quarter run when he went low-to-low 1:16 into the second quarter, and Manown added his second of the game three minutes later.

Reilly Walsh had a goal at 9:41, and Smith scored a score on a six-on-four extra-man possession at 4:38.

Kyle Rowe won the ensuing faceoff for the Blue Devils, and he fed Bruckner inside for a goal seven seconds after Smith's to stretch the Duke lead to 8-3.

Neither team scored in the opening seven minutes of the second half until Pat Spencer recorded his second of the game for Loyola at 7:38, but Duke then reeled off three consecutive goals as part of a 6-1 run.

Sherlock scored again after picking up a loose ball in a scrum with 13:20 left in regulation, making it 11-5 Blue Devils, but Duke scored three in a row to put the game out of reach for Loyola.

No. 2 Maryland at No. 12 Albany: The game between the Terps (4-1) and Great Danes (3-1) was postponed because of inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for April 12 at a time to be announced.

Albany has won three straight, and Maryland last lost to then-No. 4 Notre Dame, 5-4, on March 4.

UMBC 6, Marist 4: Freshman Ryan Frawley scored a team season-best four goals and the visiting Retrievers (2-4) beat the Red Foxes (4-2).

UMBC held Marist to 18 shots and caused nine turnovers.

The Retrievers scored a pair of man-up goals against a team that led the nation in man-down defense entering the weekend.

Mount St. Mary's 18, Bellarmine 7: Chris DiPretoro had four goals and two assists and the host Mount (1-4) rolled past the Knights (1-5).

Mount St. Mary's used a balanced attack as 11 players scored.

The Mount broke a 3-3 tie by taking control in the second quarter and outscoring Bellarmine 5-1.

Spencer Smith scored two minutes into the second quarter on a man-up opportunity, and Matt Haggerty and Jack Mangan followed with consecutive goals to make it 6-3 Mountaineers at the 8:02 mark.

Lafayette 9, Navy 8: The visiting Mids (2-5, 1-2 Patriot League) went on a 3-0 run in the fourth quarter, but the rally fell short.

The Leopards improved to 1-5 and 1-2.

Colin Flounlacker, Chris Hiill and Greyson Torain each had two goals for Navy. The Mids lead the series 17-2.

Salisbury 14, Washington College 1: Colin Reymann made two saves and the visiting Sea Gulls (6-0) beat the Shoremen (5-1) to claim the Charles B. Clark Cup.

Washington College started the game getting the majority of the possession time, but the Sea Gulls' defense limited scoring opportunities and forced three shot-clock warnings before the Shoremen even attempted their first shot at the 7:55 mark in the first quarter.

Brendan Bromwell and Nathan Blondino each had three goals for Salisbury.

Stevenson 16, Ohio Wesleyan 12: JT Thelen and Kykle Karsian each had a hat trick to help the host Mustangs (2-1) beat the Battling Bishops (2-4).

Women

No. 18 Johns Hopkins 12, Hofstra 4: The Blue Jays (7-1) opened with a 5-0 run and rolled past the host Pride (2-3).

Nicole DeMase had a hat trick to pace Hopkins, which led 6-1 at the half. Caroline Federico (Maryvale) made six saves for the Blue Jays.

Furman 13, Mount St. Mary's 11: The host Paladins (3-3) took a 6-4 halftime advantage before trading goals with the Mount (0-4) in the second half.

Sammie Knapp (Loch Raven) had a hat trick in her third straight game.

Abby Shields had three goals and three assists for Furman.