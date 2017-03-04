State lacrosse roundup (March 4): No. 1 Maryland men lose to No. 4 Notre Dame

Brian Costabile (Mount Saint Joseph) gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good with 2:06 left in the third quarter and the host Fighting Irish held on to upset No. 1 Maryland, 5-4, in men’s lacrosse Saturday.

The Terps fell to 4-1, and Notre Dame improved to 3-0.

Costabile’s goal gave the Irish a 4-3 lead before Brendan Gleason added his second goal for a 5-3 lead with 12:33 left in the game. Connor Kelly scored with 18 seconds left to bring Maryland within one.

Tough defense resulted in a scoreless first quarter. Only nine shots were taken, six by Notre Dame and three by the Terps.

Dylan Maltz gave Maryland a 1-0 lead with 10:03 left in the second quarter before the Irish responded with goals by Gleason and Mikey Wynne (St. Paul’s) for a 2-1 halftime lead.

The game was tied twice in the third quarter before Costabile’s go-ahead goal.

No. 11 Loyola Maryland 16, Holy Cross 9: Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin) broke the Patriot League single-game record with nine assists for the host Greyhounds (3-2, 2-0).

The Crusaders fell to 1-4, 1-1. All 16 of Loyola’s goals were assisted.

Spencer’s nine assists are the school record for a game, matching the output of Gary Hanley in an April 25, 1979, game against Morgan State. The nine assists are a Loyola Division I record, eclipsing the seven Brian Duffy had April 1, 1995, against Towson State.

The total marks the most in NCAA Division I this season and are tied for 10th most ever in an NCAA Division I game. The sophomore also tied his career-high with 10 points in the game.

The previous Patriot League record of eight was held by three players: Tim Pearson (Army, 2002), Chris Cara (Bucknell, 2004) and Jon Brisner (Navy, 2005).

Stevenson 11, Gettysburg 6: Wade Korvin (Arundel) had a hat trick to lead the visiting Mustangs (1-1) past the Bullets (2-2).

Stevenson won 15 of 21 faceoffs and outscored Gettysburg 8-4 in the second half.

Women

No. 1 Maryland 18, Hofstra 7: Senior midfielder Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge) tied her career high with five goals as the Terps (4-0) beat the host Pride (2-2).

“It was really cold and windy, but I think the team found a way to get things going and be effective across the field,” Maryland coach Cathy Reese said.

“Our offense really started rolling in the first half, and Megan Taylor (Glenelg) had another great performance to lead the defense.”

Stukenberg scored on all five of her shots. Junior attackers Megan Whittle (McDonogh) and Taylor Hensh (Marriotts Ridge) each had a hat trick.

Senior attacker Caroline Wannen and sophomore midfielder Jen Giles (Mount Hebron) scored twice.

Taylor made 10 saves while allowing six goals for a .625 save percentage.

No. 6 Penn State 12, Loyola Maryland 8: Katie O’Donnell had four goals and Steph Lazo (St. Mary’s) had two goals and three assists to lead the Nittany Lions (6-0) past the host Greyhounds (0-4).

Hannah Powers had a hat trick for Loyola. Penn State used two 3-0 runs in the second half to pull away.

Kady Glynn had a career-high 15 saves for the Greyhounds.

Freshman Holly Lloyd contributed a personal-best four points on one goal and three assists.

Senior Emily Clark, senior Cami Whiteford (Severn), junior Margaret Filippeli and sophomore Taylor VanThof also had goals for Loyola.

Neither team found an offensive rhythm early on, but O’Donnell eventually led Penn State to a 4-2 advantage. After almost nine scoreless minutes, the Nittany Lions scored three-straight goals in a little over two minutes to pull ahead 3-0 at the 19:05 mark. Whiteford and Powers answered with Loyola’s first two goals, bringing the Greyhounds within 3-2 before O’Donnell scored her third goal at 9:02.

Niagara 15, Mount St. Mary's 11: The visiting Purple Eagles (2-1) led by as many as five goals in the second half.

Taylor Carhart (Manchester Valley), Sammy Knapp (Loch Raven) and Kate Kinsella scored three goals each for the Mount (0-3)

Boston College 20, Navy 11: Kate Weeks had six goals and the visiting Eagles (6-2) went on a 12-4 run in the second half to beat the Mids (4-2).

Jenna Collins (River Hill) had three goals for Navy.

Temple 12, UMBC 5: The host Owls (6-1) used a 10-3 run in the second half to beat the Retrievers (4-2).

The loss ended a four-game winning streak by UMBC.

The first half was low-scoring. Temple scored first before Sammy Nolan (Fallston) tied the score at 1. The Owls went up 2-1, and Brittany Levine tied the score at 2.

Temple had an 8-0 run in the second half.