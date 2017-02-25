State lacrosse roundup (Feb. 25): Johns Hopkins men rout UNC, 13-5

Gerald Logan had a season-high 16 saves and John Crawley had four goals to lead No. 4 Johns Hopkins in a 13-5 upset over No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday.

The visiting Blue Jays improved to 4-0, and the defending national champion Tar Heels fell to 3-1.

Logan made five saves in the first quarter and eight in the first half. He had four saves in each of the last two quarters.

The game was No. 250 for Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala. The Blue Jays opened with a 2-0 run and never trailed.

No. 11 Loyola Maryland 18, Lafayette 5: Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin) had five goals and three assists to lead the Greyhounds (1-2, 1-0 Patriot League) past the host Leopards (0-3, 0-1).

Lafayette pulled within 2-1 with 5:07 left in the first quarter before Loyola went on an 8-0 run that spanned the first two quarters.

UMBC 15, Mercer 4: Ruston Souder (Chesapeake-AA) made 14 saves and the host Retrievers (1-3) beat the Bears (1-2) for new coach Ryan Moran’s first victory. UMBC closed the game on a 6-1 run.

Salisbury 10, Gettysburg 9, OT: The visiting Bullets (2-1) forced overtime, but the Sea Gulls (4-0) won on a goal by Brendan Bromwell, assisted by Nathan Blondino, with 2:34 left in overtime.

Women

No. 12 Penn 10, No. 17 Johns Hopkins 7: The visiting Quakers (2-0) closed the game on a 5-0 run to beat the host Blue Jays (3-1).

Alex Condon had a natural hat trick during the run and finished with a game-high eight goals. Haley Schweizer had five goals for Hopkins.

Navy 20, Liberty 4: Meg O’Donnell (North Harford) and Julia Collins (River Hill) each scored five goals to power the Mids (3-1) past the host Flames (1-4).

UMBC 17, George Washington 8: Sam Nolan (Fallston) had a career-high six goals to lead the Retrievers (3-1) past the host Colonials (0-4).

UMBC outshot George Washington 38-18 with a 28-16 advantage on goal. The Retrievers also won the draws battle, 18-9, and converted five of their eight free-position shots.