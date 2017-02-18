State lacrosse roundup (Feb. 18): Three hat tricks help Maryland men trounce High Point

Matt Rambo, Dylan Maltz and Connor Kelly each scored three goals to lead No. 2 Maryland to a 19-5 victory over High Point in men's lacrosse Saturday.

The Terps improved to 2-0, and the Panthers fell to 1-2.

Maltz broke a 1-all score by starting a 3-0 run with 12:21 left in the first quarter. Maryland was never pressured again.

The Terps will next host No. 8 Yale on Saturday at noon.

Salisbury 9, Montclair State 7: Carson Kalama (Bel Air ) scored the go-ahead goal with 3:45 left in the game as the host Sea Gulls (3-0) beat the Red Hawks (0-1).

Garrett Reynolds added an unassisted insurance goal with 2:56 left in the game for Salisbury.

The Sea Gulls led 5-3 at the half before Montclair State began to chip away at the lead in the second half.

No. 16 Richmond 10, UMBC 5: The Retrievers (0-3) rallied in the fourth quarter but fell to the host Spiders (2-0).

Billy O'Hara and Billy Nolan each scored a goal to bring UMBC within 7-4 early in the fourth quarter. But Richmond answered.

No. 17 Navy 11, Delaware 5: The Midshipmen (1-2) opened and closed the game on 4-1 runs and beat the host Blue Hens (1-2).

Drew Smiley and Greyson Torain each had three goals for Navy.

Women

No. 2 Maryland 17, Georgetown 13: Megan Whittle (McDonogh) scored five goals and Caroline Wannen had four to lead the Terps (2-0) past the host Hoyas (1-2).

Morgan Ryan gave Georgetown a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the game before Maryland responded with a 3-0 run. Taylor Hensh (Marriotts Ridge) had two goals during the run.

No. 17 Johns Hopkins 12, Marquette 10: Haley Schweizer and Shannon Fitzgerald had three goals each and the visiting Blue Jays (2-0) outlasted the Golden Eagles (0-3).

UMBC 20, VCU 10: Lauren McDonald (Catonsville) had six goals and Sara Moeller (St. Paul's) had four to lead the Retrievers (1-1) past the host Rams (0-2).

Goalie Ashley Peacock made five saves on the 12 shots she faced. UMBC outshot its hosts, 37-20, including a 32-15 advantage on goal.

After falling behind in the draw control battle Wednesday, UMBC controlled 19 draws compared with VCU's 12.

Salisbury 16, Stevenson 9: Dana King had three goals and two assists to lead the host Sea Gulls (1-0) past the Mustangs (0-1).