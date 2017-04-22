State lacrosse roundup (April 22): Maryland men lose to Ohio State in OT

Johnny Pearson scooped a rebound from teammate Eric Fannell and scored the game-winner with 2:58 left in overtime as No. 7 Ohio State upset No. 2 Maryland, 11-10, in men’s lacrosse Saturday.

The host Buckeyes improved to 12-2, 3-1 Big Ten and the Terps fell to 9-3, 3-1. The loss comes on the heels of a triple-overtime win over Rutgers, 13-12, last Sunday.

Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt scored the tying goal with 2:58 left in regulation to force overtime.

The Terps led 7-2 late in the first half before Ohio State went on a 6-0 run for an 8-7 lead. Matt Rambo had three goals and two assists for Maryland.

Fairfield 9, No. 15 Towson 8: The visiting Tigers (7-4, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) scored three goals over the final 11/2 minutes, but the rally came up short. The Stags (4-9, 1-3) led start to finish and built a 6-2 advantage at halftime.

Towson’s Tyler Konen scored the last goal with one second left. Joe Seider (Hereford) led the Tigers with a hat trick.

Hobart 15, Mount St. Mary’s 8: The host Statesmen (7-6, 4-1 Northeast Conference) scored 12 goals in the second half to beat the Mount (4-9, 1-4).

Chris DiPretoro led Mount St. Mary’s with four goals and an assist. Ryan Lamon (Severn) had two goals and an assist for the Mount. Hobart’s Frank Brown led all scorers with eight points on six goals and two assists. Justin Scott and Max Romm each scored twice for Hobart.

Jackson Brown made 10 saves for the Statesmen. Matt Vierheller had 11 saves for Mount St. Mary’s.

Hartford 13, UMBC 8: The defending America East champion Hawks (6-7, 2-3 America East) used a 6-0 run in the first half to take control and beat the visiting Retrievers (5-7, 3-2).

Despite the loss, UMBC has clinched a berth in the conference tournament and would be the second seed with a win over Vermont Saturday, when it concludes the regular season. The berth is the Retrievers’ first since 2014. The semifinals begin at regular-season champion Albany on May 4.

Salisbury 22, Mary Washington 9: Nathan Blondino scored six goals to lead the host Sea Gulls (16-1) past the Eagles (9-8) in a Capital Athletic Conference semifinal.

Salisbury advances to next Saturday’s conference championship.

Women

No. 3 Stony Brook 19, UMBC 8: Lauren MacDonald (Catonsville) scored six goals, but the host Retrievers (10-5, 3-2 America East) fell to the Seawolves (14-1, 5-0).

Emma Schait had six goals for Stony Brook.

Even with the loss, UMBC clinched a spot in the conference tournament for the third straight year. This is first time that the team will be making three straight appearances in the conference tournament since the 2010-2012 seasons. The Retrievers will head to Stony Brook as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Albany on May 5.

Navy 7, Bucknell 4: The host Mids (12-4, 7-1 Patriot League) used a 5-2 run in the second half to beat the Bison (9-6, 4-4). The win came on a season-low of scoring by Navy.

The Mids were led by Meg O’Donnell (North Harford) and Jenna Collins (River Hill) each with a hat trick and a single goal by Andie O’Sullivan.

With the win and Loyola Maryland’s 20-8 vicotry over Lafayette, Navy secured the second seed in the conference tournament and a first-round bye.

Loyola Maryland 20, Lafayette 8: Hannah Powers scored four goals and Taylor Van Thof had her first hat trick as the host Greyhounds (9-7, 8-0 Patriot League) beat the Leopards (10-6, 5-3).

Loyola clinched a share of the regular-season title for a fourth straight season and secured hosting honors for the league tournament. The semifinals are set for May 5, with the championship game on May 7.

The last time Loyola scored 20 or more goals was a 21-3 win over Bryant in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on May 8, 2015.

Johns Hopkins 12, Ohio State 6: Emily Kenul scored the first two goals and finished with a hat trick to help the visiting Blue Jays (10-5, 2-3 Big Ten) beat the Buckeyes (6-11, 0-6).

Hopkins can secure a spot in the postseason with a win over Rutgers on Thursday.

Salisbury 11, Mary Washington 5: Dana King had three goals and two assists to lead the host Sea Gulls (12-5) past the Eagles (14-5) in a Capital Athletic Conference semifinal.

Salisbury advances to face host York in next Saturday’s championship.