Kyle Marr scores five goals as No. 13 Johns Hopkins doubles up No. 10 Rutgers, 12-6

The positive vibes that the Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse team and sophomore attackman Kyle Marr had cultivated from an overtime win against Virginia on Saturday continued Friday night.

Marr finished with a game-high five goals for his second hat trick in as many games, and the No. 13 Blue Jays scored the first four goals and six of the first seven to roll to a 12-6 victory over No. 10 Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both sides before an announced 851 at Homewood Field in Baltimore.

Junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys' Latin) scored four goals, tying a career high set three times, and added two assists. After losing three straight, Johns Hopkins (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) has now won back-to-back games.

Marr, who had a career-high six goals and seven points in Saturday's 18-17 win over the Cavaliers, has scored 15 goals past his past five games. The son of Albany coach Scott Marr and nephew of Johns Hopkins career assists leader Dave Marr joked about taking a game-high 13 shots for the second straight game.

"I took a lot of shots again today," he said. "Just tried to put myself in good spots, and Shack was finding me today. Anytime you can try to sit in those lanes and be patient a little bit to get into a little bit of a groove there, it was good. I had a lot of early shots, and that gets you into the game and gets you flowing a little bit. So as the game kept going along, I felt like if I could get myself into good spots, my guys would find me and hopefully I could put a few in the net."

Blue Jays coach Dave Pietramala said he was pleased to see the offense follow offensive coordinator Bobby Benson's directive to initiate early and often.

"We're trying to attack fast," Pietramala said. "We're trying to flow into our offense quicker, and I thought we did a much better job of going below the goal line and then attacking above the goal line. We didn't carry in and let them set up and take our time. We got into our offense quickly and then we attacked quickly."

After opening the season with eight straight victories, Rutgers (8-2, 0-1) has dropped back-to-back games. An offense that had entered the night ranked 10th in Division I in scoring (12.6 goals per game) was limited to its season low by a Blue Jays defense that had been dissected by Virginia.

The unit was anchored by junior goalkeeper Brock Turnbaugh's 12 saves and senior defenseman Nick Fields' work against junior attackman Jules Heningburg, who was held to zero goals and only one assist, tying a season low in points.

Turnbaugh (Hereford), who made his first start of the season in place of graduate student Gerald Logan, was spectacular at times. He made eight stops in the second half, but his most important one might have occurred off the opening faceoff. The Scarlet Knights tried to score quickly before Turnbaugh stoned a Heningburg jump shot just off the left side of the crease.

"As a goalie, it's always good to get that first stop and get your confidence up," he said. "So I would say it was a big help and kind of set the tone for the rest of the game as far as defensively and for the rest of the team."

Senior attackman Connor Murphy paced Rutgers with three goals, and freshman attackman Kieran Mullins added one goal and two assists. But coach Brian Brecht said the Blue Jays were the stronger team and might've been motivated by the Scarlet Knights' season sweep a year ago.

"I'm sure they're very tired of hearing everyone talk about the two wins we had over them last year as players and as a coaching staff," he said. "I think they did a great job preparing for us. I like our guys an awful lot, but we did not play well at all.

"Give them a lot of credit because they had a lot to do with that. They took away some transition, and the transition that we had, we missed. They dominated on faceoffs, time of possession. They're a very skilled and talented team. So a year of preparing for us and a week of really focusing on us paid off, and they beat us pretty good."

Goals: R—Murphy 3, George, Jordan, Mullins; JH—Marr 5, Stanwick 4, Radziewicz 2, Crawley. Assists: R—Mullins 2, Heningburg; JH—Stanwick 2, Concannon, Dismuke, Eissler, Radziewicz. Saves: R—Edelmann 10; JH—Turnbaugh 12, Ryan 0.