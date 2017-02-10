Quint Kessenich: Here's what to watch as the 2017 lacrosse season begins

Some of the nation's top teams have begun their schedules while others will open the season either this weekend or beyond.

Who will be playing during championship weekend at the end of May? That question seems as open as ever this year.

While there might not be an obviously dominant team, there is plenty of star power. Last year's Tewaaraton Award winner returns to a final four team with a new coach — one of eight coaches taking over new programs this year.

Oh, and there's also a new team in Division I.

With the lacrosse season underway, let's take a first glance at the top teams, players, and new coaches who will be the main storylines of 2017.

Title Contenders

The pack of teams who can hunt down a title has never been bigger. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., once again hosts championship weekend. This edition will feature the women's semifinals and finals at the same venue, alternating dates with the men's games.

Denver — The Pioneers won the 2015 title for coach Bill Tierney, the seventh in his Hall of Fame career, and are the team to beat again this year. Denver is loaded with skill and scorers. Their face-off man, Trevor Baptiste, is the best around. Defenders Christian Burgdorf, Sean Mayle and Dylan Johnson are a wrecking crew. Denver faces Air Force, Duke, North Carolina and Notre Dame before opening its Big East conference schedule.

Maryland — Coach John Tillman brings back his entire attack of Colin Heacock, Matt Rambo and Dylan Maltz. The culture is strong, the recruits are talented, and Maryland has done everything except win on Memorial Day. Midfield inexperience will be a key to watch in February.

Loyola — New offensive coordinator Marc Van Arsdale has a track record of success while at Virginia. His tutelage of sophomore star Pat Spencer bears watching. Midfielder Romar Dennis is sitting on a giant year if he can straighten out his shot. The defense is undersized and fighting through preseason injuries. Loyola opens up with Virginia on Saturday.

Notre Dame — Defense is always this team's calling card. Notre Dame has been an inch away from glory for the last decade. Sergio Perkovic, Ryder Garnsey and Mikey Wynne are reliable scorers but the Irish will need others to step forward and score.

Johns Hopkins — The strength of the wolf is the pack. Hopkins played 27 players through three quarters in their victory over Navy on Tuesday. Midfield depth is bolstered by the return of Joel Tinney, Connor Reed, Drew Supinski and Alex Concannon. Jays defense wasn't effective in 2016, and is a work-in-progress with a handful of new faces. Hopkins hosts UMBC on Saturday.

North Carolina — The Heels return a solid nucleus from their 2016 title team, including Stephen Kelly, Chris Cloutier, Luke Goldstock and Michael Tagliaferri, while defenders Austin Pifani and Jack Rowlett patrol the paint. They crushed UMBC on Saturday, 17-6.

Syracuse — Midfielders Sergio Salcido and Nick Mariano are terrific, and the defense should be stout. But who's going to play attack for Syracuse? Slowly this dominant program has dropped out of the upper tier and now is ranked anywhere from No. 5 to No. 12 preseason. The Orange have appeared in championship weekend just once since 2009, a far cry from their streak of 22 straight from 1983 to 2004.

Yale — The Bulldogs have won four Ivy League titles in the last five years but postseason success has been elusive for coach Andy Shay.

Penn State — A Week 1 win over Robert Morris was highlighted by a monster day from freshman Mac O'Keefe, who scored seven goals in his debut. The Nittany Lions lost three consecutive one-goal games last year. The defense and goaltending must improve if they expect to compete with Big Ten kingpins Maryland and Hopkins.

Penn — I like Penn to make a quantum leap into Ivy League contention. The Quakers bring back young talent on offense after losing to Yale twice last year by a one-goal margin.

Towson — The major offseason news was that Towson was able to hang onto coach Shawn Nadelen, who became a hot commodity after his Tigers won the CAA and advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals, winning 16 games in the process. Towson faces Mount St Mary's on February 18. Expectations have risen because of success.

Navy — The Midshipmen were tied with Hopkins, 7-7, midway through the third quarter on Tuesday night, and then the ship sank. Defense should be the team strength with Matt Rees and Chris Fennell creating havoc. The Mids host Maryland on Saturday and may struggle to score goals early in the year because of inexperience.

Players to watch

Who are the headliners? There's plenty of star power. Here are a few players worth watching this spring.

Patrick Spencer, Loyola — As a freshman at Loyola, the Boys' Latin graduate averaged more than six points during the last 10 games, leading the Greyhounds to the NCAA semifinals. The 6-foot-2 sophomore is one of the most talented lacrosse quarterbacks I've seen in a decade. His ability to dodge, deal with double teams and keep his eyes up make him the most captivating player in the country to watch.

Matt Rambo, Maryland — The burly senior tallied 75 points in 2016, third most in Maryland history. Rambo has staggering stats. He has scored 113 goals with 57 assists including 20 hat tricks and eight game-winning goals. Rambo uses a no-nonsense approach and bullies his way to pay dirt.