Quint Kessenich: Breaking down the first round of the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament

The first round of the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament this weekend offers fans eight terrific matchups. In a year defined by one-goal and overtime games, expect the unexpected. Let's take a closer look:

Towson at No. 7 seed Penn State, Saturday, noon, ESPNU

Skinny: Penn State will be making its fourth NCAA tournament appearance (2003, 2005, 2013, 2017). The Nittany Lions have never won a playoff game. Towson, the Colonial Athletic Association champion, is a tough draw, as the Tigers are experienced and play tenacious defense.

Player to watch from Penn State: Freshman Mac O'Keefe (48 goals) is an interior shooter with a lethal lefty shot. If the Nittany Lions have success with perimeter dodges, O'Keefe will get chances to score.

Player to watch from Towson: Attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster) is one of 11 in Towson's senior class who have won three CAA titles. He is on a 26-game point-scoring streak and has 87 career goals.

Pregame speech: Tigers coach Shawn Nadelen will seize the underdog role. His team flew to Denver last May and upset the 2015 champions. They've done this before. Playing with the eye of the Tiger, they can do it again.

Difference maker: Penn State is a one-goal favorite. Towson midfield defenders Tyler Mayes (Calvert Hall), Jack Adams (Hereford) and Zach Goodrich are superb. Can the defense contain shifty Penn State attackmen Nick Aponte and Grant Ament?

Duke at No. 6 Johns Hopkins, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Skinny: Hopkins is 7-1 at home this year, with the lone loss in overtime to Syracuse. The Blue Jays are 4-6 in their past 10 games. The stench from their recent losses must be eradicated.

Meanwhile, Duke finished on a 10-2 tear. The Jays beat the Blue Devils in the 2005 and 2007 national title games, while Duke turned first-round and quarterfinal wins over Hopkins in 2010 and 2014 into championships. Hopkins is the first round's only home underdog.

Players to watch for Duke: Defenders JT Giles-Harris and Cade Van Raaphorst are the Blue Devils' one-two punch down low. They'll try to lock down Shack Stanwick (Boys' Latin) and Kyle Marr.

Players to watch for Johns Hopkins: Goaltending has been a problem. Brock Turnbaugh (Hereford) is coming off dreadful outings at Ohio State and Maryland, making just one save and allowing 12 goals. Gerry Logan is hot and cold. They've combined to save a paltry 46 percent of shots. One must stand tall.

Pregame speech: Jays coach Dave Pietramala might focus on the positives from 2017 -- wins over Loyola Maryland, North Carolina and Penn State. Everybody is 0-0.

Difference maker: The Blue Devils defense has allowed 7.7 goals per game during their past 12 games. It'll be tested by a skilled Hopkins motion offense that plays from behind the goal. This is a scheme Duke hasn't seen much in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Air Force at No. 5 Denver, Saturday, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Skinny: Denver is 11-0 when scoring 10 or more goals and 0-3 when scoring nine or fewer. Air Force has won consecutive Southern Conference titles. The Pioneers are a considerable favorite.

Player to watch for Denver: Trevor Baptiste wins faceoffs at a 69 percent rate.

Player to watch for Air Force: Chris Walsch (Gilman) is the conductor with 26 assists.

Pregame speech: Denver topped Air Force, 14-6, on Feb. 11. Coach Bill Tierney's squad has been on the losing end of rematches, most recently against Marquette in the Big East semifinals. It dropped a first-round game last year to Towson. Enough is enough.

Difference maker: Opponents shoot 33 percent against Air Force. If Denver attackman and former Terp Connor Cannizzaro gets rolling, it will be a long day for the Falcons.

North Carolina at No. 8 Albany, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Skinny: The atmosphere will be electric, with more than 5,555 tickets sold. It's the biggest home game in Albany history and will likely set an attendance record. North Carolina beat Syracuse and Notre Dame in winning the ACC tournament to salvage its seven-loss season. The defending champions have come to life.

Player to watch for North Carolina: Chris Cloutier is a stocky junior sniper from Canada with a history of playing his best at critical moments. The lefty is a hefty load.