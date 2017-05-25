Quint Kessenich: Final Four has something for everyone

All eyes of the lacrosse world will be on these two games Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Anything short of the best from each player – or team – won't be good enough.

If a team can put it together for the two games over three days, its legacy will be golden.

For Towson and Ohio State, each looking for their first NCAA Division I lacrosse championship, this weekend could be history-making.

For Maryland, it's a chance to end a title drought that has lasted more than 40 years despite nine trips to the championship game.

For Denver, two national titles in three years will cement Bill Tierney's position as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game.

Here's a look at the Final Four:

Towson vs. Ohio State (noon, ESPN2)

History lesson: Towson (12-4) has never won the Division I NCAA lacrosse title. The Tigers appeared in championship weekend in 2001 under coach Tony Seaman, losing in the semis to Princeton. Coach Carl Runk took them to the 1991 title game, losing to undefeated North Carolina.

Browse photos of local men's lacrosse teams during the 2017 season.

Ohio State (15-4) began playing lacrosse in 1953. The Buckeyes making their first trip to the Final Four and have beaten every team in the field this season. Neither team has any championship weekend experience to draw upon.

How they got here: The unseeded Tigers upset No. 7 Penn State 12-8 in State College, Pa., in the first round, and then No. 2 Syracuse 10-7 last Sunday. The Tigers have won four consecutive elimination games starting with the CAA tournament.

No. 3-seeded Ohio State won a 7-4 defensive battle at home against Loyola and then bullied Duke last week in the quarterfinals, 16-11. Coach Nick Myers has a team that can win with defense or offense. His roster has seven players from Maryland and six from Canada. The Buckeyes are physically tough and solid up the middle with goalie Tom Carey and face-off man Jake Withers, the nations best one-two specialist combination.

What we learned last week: Like its coach, Shawn Nadelen, Towson is tough. It has the best defensive midfield in the country with Tyler Mayes, Jack Adams and Zach Goodrich. Ryan Drenner directs the offense and Joe Seider provides the shooting punch, with eight playoff goals. The Tigers' Achilles' heel has been a 25 percent shooting rate, which is 58th in the nation.

Stat that matters: In two tournament games against Penn State and Syracuse, opposing midfielders have scored just one goal against Towson.

Towson player to watch: Towson faceoff man Alex Woodall (St. Mary's), is a difference-maker, winning at 60 percent. However, in the 6-3 regular season loss to the Buckeyes in March, Towson won just two of 11 draws against Withers.

Ohio State player to watch: Ohio State freshman Tre Leclaire is a horse at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. The righty attacker from British Columbia has 45 goals and brings the heat with shot velocity surpassing 100 miles per hour.

Towson will win if: It sticks to the script. Here's what I wrote last Friday prior to the upset over the Orange. "Towson will win if it stays true to its blue-collar personality, get useful production from the bench while committing to the hustle plays. The Tigers must play the full 60 minutes, not a second less."

Ohio State will win if: The Buckeye successfully confront the matchups with Towson's close defense of Sid Ewell, Chad Patterson, Gray Bodden and Cal Livingston. The Buckeyes utilize picks for ball carriers to gain a dodging edge, often-forcing opponents to switch matchups. Attackers Eric Fannell and Leclaire are powerful while Jack Jasinski is a lightning bug.

Denver vs. Maryland (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)

History lesson: For the fourth straight year, Maryland (14-3) has earned a trip to championship weekend. They've played in the semifinals in six of coach John Tillman's seven seasons, which is downright amazing. The Terps lost to Denver 10-5 in the 2015 title game. The Terps are 0-9 in championship games since winning in 1975.

Tierney has won seven NCAA championships, six with Princeton and one with Denver (2015). He is 109-31 in his eighth year with the Pioneers. His roster is national in scope with players from 18 states and two Canadian provinces.

How they got here: Maryland topped Bryant in workman-like fashion in the first round 13-10 and then dusted No. 8 Albany 18-9 with surprising ease. Meanwhile No. 5 Denver (13-3) dismantled No. 4 Notre Dame last Saturday 16-4 in eye-catching fashion, winning 21 of the 22 faceoffs and shredding the Irish defense. Notre Dame had 21 possessions and played offense for just 13 minutes.

What we learned last week: Both teams are firing on all cylinders. Denver is ranked fifth in scoring offense while Maryland leads the country in shooting at 36 percent.

Stat that matters: Denver wins faceoffs at a 76 percent clip with Trevor Baptiste. It's the third highest percentage of all-time. He's the best I've seen. He tilts the field in the Pioneers' favor. The junior from New Jersey has 12 goals and plays make-it, take-it lacrosse. The Terps have won faceoffs at a mere 49.8 percent rate.

Denver player to watch: Connor Cannizzaro (41,24) is the offensive leader in half-field sets. The senior played for Maryland in 2014 before transferring west. His speed and agility will test Maryland defender Tim Muller. His wingman is Ethan Walker who has put up 70 points as a freshman.