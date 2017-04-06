QUINT KESSENICH: Separating facts from opinion as the lacrosse season winds down

We're coming down the home stretch of the 2017 season and teams are scrambling to earn postseason berths.
It's when top players and senior leaders help carry their teams and it's the best time to separate the pretenders from the contenders in college lacrosse. With that in mind, here are the facts and my opinions about some of the teams:
Fact: Duke faceoff specialist Kyle Rowe is an ACC-best 124-for-213 this season (.582) with 72 ground balls. He has 729 career faceoff victories and his 448 ground balls lead all active players.
Opinion: Rowe was a big reason the Blue Devils were able to come back and beat UNC last Sunday. Duke (8-3) is a young team that hasn't hit its ceiling yet. Coach John Danowski has a track record of May success. The Blue Devils don't have star power but have won six of their last seven games.
Fact: North Carolina, the 2016 NCAA champion is 5-5 and has lost five home games. The Tar Heels play at Virginia on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
Opinion: The Tar Heels are struggling because they are a poor passing team, averaging just 5.1 assists per game. They need to improve that to finish at .500 or better to be eligible for the NCAA tournament.
Fact: Delaware coach Bob Shillinglaw is retiring at the end of the 2017 season. The Blue Hens are 7-4.
Opinion: The Blue Hens would be wise to hire Dave Metzbower as Shillinglaw's replacement. Metzbower is a Delaware alum who owns seven NCAA title rings as an assistant coach at Princeton and North Carolina. He is widely regarded as the game's best offensive coordinator. Delaware is a sleeping giant.
Fact: Virginia (7-4) hosts North Carolina on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
Opinion: The Cavs have played in seven one-goal games, going 3-4. It seems like they get more credit for losing one-goal games than Syracuse gets for winning them. Loyola and Richmond are their only quality wins. I do think this Cavs team has upside.
Virginia has been tested and plays an up-tempo style which should have the Cavaliers fit for the finish. This team could be the 2017 version of North Carolina, a six-loss champion who hit its stride in May. This is a pivotal game. A run toward the ACC tournament and beyond starts on Sunday night.
Fact: The last time Johns Hopkins (6-3) visited the Horseshoe at Ohio State in 2015, the Blue Jays were lit up like a Christmas tree, falling 15-12 to the Buckeyes.
Opinion: There are five critical games this weekend — Notre Dame at Duke, Penn State at Maryland, Villanova at Denver, North Carolina at Virginia and Johns Hopkins at Ohio State. Ohio State face-off man Jake Withers will give the Jays fits. The Jays defense must handle the Buckeyes' pick-and-roll schemes. This should be a tight, low-scoring, slow-tempo game.
Fact: In just eight games Dox Aitken broke the Virginia record for goals by a freshman midfielder. The previous record was 19, held by Jay Jalbert (1997) and Larry LeDoyen (1983). Aitken now has 25 goals and counting.
Opinion: Aitken is a beast but freshmen tend to hit the wall in late April. Seniors are more instrumental in the march to the promised land.
Fact: Army (9-1) sits atop the Patriot League. Its strength of schedule is ranked No. 62 out of 71 teams.
Opinion: The Cadets have gotten fat playing teams that are a combined 36-52. Historically I've noticed that teams don't improve by playing cellar dwellers. Loyola will be a hungry team come Patriot League tournament time later in April.
If the Greyhounds can fix their defense, they have the offensive tools to play with everybody. Patrick Spencer can slice and dice opponents. Loyola's NCAA tournament hopes hinge on winning the Patriot League tournament's automatic qualifier.
Fact: Hofstra (8-0) has played teams who are a combined 35-51 this season. Goalie Jack Concannon is No. 2 nationally in save percentage.
Opinion: Towson (5-3) and the Pride appear to be on collision course in the CAA.
Fact: Maryland (6-2) hosts undefeated Penn State (10-0) on Saturday.
Opinion: The Nittany Lions have trips to College Park and Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field during the next two weeks, the ultimate litmus test. Maryland should be a two-goal favorite in Vegas.
Fact: Navy is 5-6 overall but 3-3 in the Patriot League with games against Colgate and Army remaining.
Opinion: The Mids aren't sunk yet. Navy has kept scrapping after a disastrous slew of injuries. They Mids have won faceoffs thanks Brady Dove and they have shot the ball accurately to make up for some offensive inefficiencies.
Fact: After being held to single digits in losses to Princeton, Towson and Syracuse, Johns Hopkins exploded for a total of 30 goals in wins over Virginia and Rutgers.
Opinion: Kyle Marr and Shack Stanwick have caught fire. Faceoffs, overall defense and contested ground balls will determine the Jays' future. The extra-man unit continues to pace the nation, but referees typically swallow their whistles at crunch time.
Fact: Big Ten teams' collective non-conference record was 44-8. Five Big Ten teams are in the RPI's top 11 right now. The ACC has gone 26-10 out-of-league while the Ivy League is an ugly 18-22.
Opinion: Rutgers (8-2) is suddenly reeling with losses to Delaware and Hopkins. Michigan has a bloated record based on beating bottom-feeders (No. 57 strength of schedule) and only has one win over a playoff-caliber team (Penn). Ohio State ran out to a great start over lower level teams and shocked Denver, but has lost two straight to Notre Dame and Penn State.
Johns Hopkins has had moments of brilliance and incompetence this season. No doubt Penn State is dangerous, but its schedule (No. 46 SOS) has been soft. That'll change in upcoming weeks. In my eyes, the Big Ten title runs through College Park.
Fact: Maryland's senior class has 51 wins and needs just four more to match the Maryland class record (55) set last year.
Opinion: The Terps look like a championship weekend contender. But can they win two games in three days over Memorial Day weekend with their lack of offensive depth? They get no bench scoring and their top six display strong scoutable tendencies.
Maryland has never played its peak game on less than a week's preparation under coach John Tillman — see NCAA final losses in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016 as evidence. Senior attackmen Colin Heacock and Matt Rambo will try to elevate the group and write a storybook ending.
Fact: Rambo has 206 career points. The Maryland career record of 231 points is held by Bob Boniello (1977-1980).
Opinion: Rambo's career has been sensationally productive and consistent. His passing skills have blossomed during the past two seasons. The record is comparing apples to oranges. Keep in mind that Boniello played in 45 career games and Rambo has already played 64.
Fact: Maryland hasn't won the NCAA title since 1975. It has lost nine championship games since.
Opinion: The Terps have experience nobody else can touch. Maryland's seniors have been to three championship weekends and played in two title games.
Fact: Princeton (6-3) ranked 31st in scoring offense last year. In 2017, with freshman Michael Sowers as its primary ball handler and distributor, it ranks second in scoring offense. His presence has helped bump the scoring from 10 goals per game to 15.2. He is the first Princeton freshman to have at least 20 goals and at least 20 assists in a season, and he leads the Ivy League in assists per game and points per game.
Opinion: Sowers has passed every test and has fans again talking about Princeton lacrosse, six-time NCAA champions. The Ivy League looks like a one-bid league, with the winner of the Ivy League tournament getting into the NCAA tournament. Princeton's success is more contingent on its defense than Sowers. The Tigers must tighten the screws if they hope to defeat a surging Yale team.
Fact: Lafayette (1-8) upset Navy. Navy topped Delaware. Delaware crushed Rutgers. Rutgers defeated Army. Army shocked Syracuse. Syracuse has beaten Virginia, Johns Hopkins, Albany, Duke and Notre Dame by a goal.
Opinion: I have never seen a year like 2017 where a case can be made for so many teams to win their way to championship weekend. Teams such as Hofstra, Albany, Army and Penn State have gaudy records. There is no super team and no prohibitive favorite. It's a wide open final five weeks of the regular season, and it's imperative that those in the race keep improving.
Fact: Richmond goalie Benny Pugh is saving the ball at an astounding .697 rate. There are just six goalies above 60 percent. Of the top eight goalies by save percentage in D-1, none are from the ACC, Big Ten or Ivy League.
Opinion: The power conferences recruit the top shooters. Conversely, bad teams take ill-advised shots, and goalies in lesser leagues benefit from playing against those shooters who lack discipline and smart shot selection.
Fact: Syracuse (8-1) has won five consecutive one-goal games. It has played in seven one-goal games this season.
Opinion: Syracuse has stockpiled quality wins and will be a high seed come NCAA tournament time. But its slow tempo is concerning, and goalie Evan Molloy is making saves at a 48 percent clip.
Syracuse ranks 66th of 71 teams in pace of play. No Orange team has ever played at a slower pace. While I respect its defense, it's far too reliant on playmakers Sergio Salcido and Nick Mariano in half-field sets.
Fact: Syracuse leads the nation in average attendance, pulling in 4,736 fans per game in the temperature-controlled Carrier Dome.
Opinion: Michigan (8-2) averages 618 fans while playing in a building that holds 109,901. Rutgers averages 1,100 fans in a 52,000-seat football stadium. Ohio State averages 1,000 fans in the 110,000 seat Horseshoe. Maryland averages more than 48,000 empty seats when it plays at home. The Big Ten needs to invest in smaller lacrosse-only facilities. Bigger isn't always better.
Fact: Connor Fields of Albany (8-1) is averaging a whopping 7.22 points a game for an offense scoring 17.11 goals per game. Fields and the Great Danes lead the country in those categories.
Opinion: Albany finally has recruited and developed a faceoff man. Freshman TD Ierlan ranks No. 2 in the country while winning at a 68 percent rate. Albany's only loss is to Syracuse by a goal. They host Maryland next Wednesday, April 12, in a rescheduled weather postponement from early March. This will be a tricky spot for the Terps.
