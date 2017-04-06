QUINT KESSENICH: Separating facts from opinion as the lacrosse season winds down

We're coming down the home stretch of the 2017 season and teams are scrambling to earn postseason berths.

It's when top players and senior leaders help carry their teams and it's the best time to separate the pretenders from the contenders in college lacrosse. With that in mind, here are the facts and my opinions about some of the teams:

Fact: Duke faceoff specialist Kyle Rowe is an ACC-best 124-for-213 this season (.582) with 72 ground balls. He has 729 career faceoff victories and his 448 ground balls lead all active players.

Opinion: Rowe was a big reason the Blue Devils were able to come back and beat UNC last Sunday. Duke (8-3) is a young team that hasn't hit its ceiling yet. Coach John Danowski has a track record of May success. The Blue Devils don't have star power but have won six of their last seven games.

Fact: North Carolina, the 2016 NCAA champion is 5-5 and has lost five home games. The Tar Heels play at Virginia on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Opinion: The Tar Heels are struggling because they are a poor passing team, averaging just 5.1 assists per game. They need to improve that to finish at .500 or better to be eligible for the NCAA tournament.

Fact: Delaware coach Bob Shillinglaw is retiring at the end of the 2017 season. The Blue Hens are 7-4.

Opinion: The Blue Hens would be wise to hire Dave Metzbower as Shillinglaw's replacement. Metzbower is a Delaware alum who owns seven NCAA title rings as an assistant coach at Princeton and North Carolina. He is widely regarded as the game's best offensive coordinator. Delaware is a sleeping giant.

Fact: Virginia (7-4) hosts North Carolina on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Opinion: The Cavs have played in seven one-goal games, going 3-4. It seems like they get more credit for losing one-goal games than Syracuse gets for winning them. Loyola and Richmond are their only quality wins. I do think this Cavs team has upside.

Virginia has been tested and plays an up-tempo style which should have the Cavaliers fit for the finish. This team could be the 2017 version of North Carolina, a six-loss champion who hit its stride in May. This is a pivotal game. A run toward the ACC tournament and beyond starts on Sunday night.

Fact: The last time Johns Hopkins (6-3) visited the Horseshoe at Ohio State in 2015, the Blue Jays were lit up like a Christmas tree, falling 15-12 to the Buckeyes.

Opinion: There are five critical games this weekend — Notre Dame at Duke, Penn State at Maryland, Villanova at Denver, North Carolina at Virginia and Johns Hopkins at Ohio State. Ohio State face-off man Jake Withers will give the Jays fits. The Jays defense must handle the Buckeyes' pick-and-roll schemes. This should be a tight, low-scoring, slow-tempo game.

Fact: In just eight games Dox Aitken broke the Virginia record for goals by a freshman midfielder. The previous record was 19, held by Jay Jalbert (1997) and Larry LeDoyen (1983). Aitken now has 25 goals and counting.

Opinion: Aitken is a beast but freshmen tend to hit the wall in late April. Seniors are more instrumental in the march to the promised land.

Fact: Army (9-1) sits atop the Patriot League. Its strength of schedule is ranked No. 62 out of 71 teams.

Opinion: The Cadets have gotten fat playing teams that are a combined 36-52. Historically I've noticed that teams don't improve by playing cellar dwellers. Loyola will be a hungry team come Patriot League tournament time later in April.

If the Greyhounds can fix their defense, they have the offensive tools to play with everybody. Patrick Spencer can slice and dice opponents. Loyola's NCAA tournament hopes hinge on winning the Patriot League tournament's automatic qualifier.

Fact: Hofstra (8-0) has played teams who are a combined 35-51 this season. Goalie Jack Concannon is No. 2 nationally in save percentage.

Opinion: Towson (5-3) and the Pride appear to be on collision course in the CAA.

Fact: Maryland (6-2) hosts undefeated Penn State (10-0) on Saturday.

Opinion: The Nittany Lions have trips to College Park and Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field during the next two weeks, the ultimate litmus test. Maryland should be a two-goal favorite in Vegas.

Fact: Navy is 5-6 overall but 3-3 in the Patriot League with games against Colgate and Army remaining.

Opinion: The Mids aren't sunk yet. Navy has kept scrapping after a disastrous slew of injuries. They Mids have won faceoffs thanks Brady Dove and they have shot the ball accurately to make up for some offensive inefficiencies.

Fact: After being held to single digits in losses to Princeton, Towson and Syracuse, Johns Hopkins exploded for a total of 30 goals in wins over Virginia and Rutgers.

Opinion: Kyle Marr and Shack Stanwick have caught fire. Faceoffs, overall defense and contested ground balls will determine the Jays' future. The extra-man unit continues to pace the nation, but referees typically swallow their whistles at crunch time.

Fact: Big Ten teams' collective non-conference record was 44-8. Five Big Ten teams are in the RPI's top 11 right now. The ACC has gone 26-10 out-of-league while the Ivy League is an ugly 18-22.

Opinion: Rutgers (8-2) is suddenly reeling with losses to Delaware and Hopkins. Michigan has a bloated record based on beating bottom-feeders (No. 57 strength of schedule) and only has one win over a playoff-caliber team (Penn). Ohio State ran out to a great start over lower level teams and shocked Denver, but has lost two straight to Notre Dame and Penn State.

Johns Hopkins has had moments of brilliance and incompetence this season. No doubt Penn State is dangerous, but its schedule (No. 46 SOS) has been soft. That'll change in upcoming weeks. In my eyes, the Big Ten title runs through College Park.

Fact: Maryland's senior class has 51 wins and needs just four more to match the Maryland class record (55) set last year.

Opinion: The Terps look like a championship weekend contender. But can they win two games in three days over Memorial Day weekend with their lack of offensive depth? They get no bench scoring and their top six display strong scoutable tendencies.