QUINT KESSENICH: Senior lacrosse players talk about what makes their program unique

To me, playing college lacrosse is one of the most formative experiences of any athlete's life. I believe that the rich variety of Division I programs helps make the sport special, and it's important to be reminded of what makes each team and university unique.

So, I reached out to the players who know these programs best — the senior leaders who've seen the ins and outs of their programs over the last four years.

Tommy Voelkel, a senior tri-captain for Hofstra, didn't hesitate when asked what he likes about Pride lacrosse.

"Being a part of a blue-collar program and playing for coaches that do not beat around the bush and give it to you straight," Voelkel said. "It's all about playing lacrosse on the turnpike. Traditions run deep and things don't really change that much."

Hofstra doesn't actually play on Hempstead Turnpike. They play in Shuart Stadium located on Hempstead Turnpike. It's Long Island so it's opinionated and moves fast. I have spent time there.

I also spent a day at North Carolina and one at Duke near the end of February. Complete and total immersion — watching practice, lifting weights with the team, meeting with coaches John Danowski (Duke) and Joe Breschi (UNC), hanging out in the locker room and eating lunch on campus with players. The contrast between Duke and North Carolina is palpable.

The more programs I see, the more I realize that in 2017 all 71 programs are working hard. So finding an edge has never been more challenging. But I also sense that the grind is real and that some young players aren't ready for it. They like the game, but they don't love the work. And coaches must find ways to interject fun into the work equation.

"Our program is one of a kind," said Bennett Drake of Albany. "We have a lot of fun playing for coach [Scott] Marr. We play a free style of game and that lets us be creative on the field."

Marr caters to the individual more than most. He encourages creativity and then learning from mistakes. You don't experience a breakthrough without failure first. The Great Danes are still looking for an appearance in Championship Weekend. At least they're having fun along the way.

The arms race hit college lacrosse a few years ago. From Hopkins' multi-million dollar Cordish Center to Notre Dame's Arlotta Stadium to Loyola's Ridley Athletic Complex to a new state-of-the-art facility at Michigan — money is being spent to upgrade the facilities.

Bricks and mortar have never won a national title. At the end of the day, people define the experience. Not buildings, banners or trophy cases.

Sometimes the most influential people are former players. That's what senior long stick midfielder/defenseman Marshall Peters has found at Cornell.

"Carrying on the legacy of George Boiardi and the ways that you can be a good teammate — we value hard work, brotherhood, and selflessness that George embodied, and it's amazing tosee how everyone from top to bottom buys in," said Peters about what he's learned playing for the Big Red. Boiardi passed away while at Cornell in 2004.

The academic component can be challenging and unique.

"At Princeton there are opportunities to engage with Nobel Prize winners, world famous scholars, and global leaders in their field on a human, person-to-person level," said senior midfielder Sam Gravitte. "We happen to have a Pulitzer Prize winning author, John McPhee, as a faculty fellow for our team. He and our other fellows are at every practice and game with us."

How does lacrosse fit into the sports hierarchy on campus?

"Playing at a university without football is most unique about Denver," said Pioneer senior defender Christian Burgdorf. "Our sport gains a lot of attention from the student body and we gain a lot of recognition from DU as a whole because we don't have football."

At Penn State, Ohio State or Michigan the environments are poles apart.

"The tradition of athletic excellence across every team at Ohio State makes us unique," Buckeyes midfielder Tyler Pfister said. "The expectation is that whatever sport you play, you excel and do so with utmost integrity. We also have some of the best facilities in the country."

Success in big-time football has its merits. It results in upgrades of facilities, people and gear.

Johns Hopkins has a highly successful Division III football program, but men's and women's lacrosse remain the only D-I sports on campus.

"The tradition here is unique," said attackman Wilkins Dismuke. "It has been passed down through so many generations of outstanding players and coaches."

Players and coaches whose families struggled to find a decent parking spot for a game at Homewood Field for decades. That's tradition. They understand that there's no best stadium in college lacrosse. There is just a game on Saturday.

Stadiums vary in size from a capacity of 110,000 at Ohio Stadium or Michigan's Big House to Peter Barton Stadium's band box size of 2,000.

Lacrosse stadiums are a cornucopia of old and new buildings and everything in between.

"Playing in Michie Stadium makes Army lacrosse unique," said defenseman Reaves Klipstein. "I truly believe it's the greatest place in the world to play a lacrosse game. The combination of fans, high swirling winds, and the history of the stadium makes it a one of a kind experience. Knowing the caliber of men that have played on that field before us is a truly humbling experience."

The same can be said for Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, which feels like you're playing inside a monument.

Every venue has its intricacies. Whether it's the sense of history at Harvard Stadium, built in 1903, the smell of the hot dogs at Homewood Field, the silver sight lines that make goalies squint inside the Carrier Dome, the pink visitors locker room at Towson Stadium, or sun dresses and sun glasses on the grassy knoll at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., — every Saturday is a unique destination.

So as conference play starts in earnest this weekend, tighten your shooting strings, lace up your cleats, buckle your chin-strap and celebrate the fact that you're not playing at Bucknell, where the visitor's locker room has no stalls in the bathroom.

Quint Kessenich covers college sports for ESPN and writes for The Baltimore Sun every week during lacrosse season.