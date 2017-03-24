Denver's Cannizzaro is a rare breed in lacrosse today: the quarterback

Denver attackman Connor Cannizzaro is the semblance of a dying breed in college lacrosse.

He can break down a defense. He can dictate the pace of a game. He can get his teammates in the right positions or thread a pass into the tightest holes of a zone defense.

And oh, can he shoot.

So when the No. 7 Pioneers (5-2) are playing at No. 16 Towson (4-2) at noon Saturday, keep an eye on Cannizzaro. Quarterbacks or point guards of an offense are hard to find these days.

"The game has changed so much, and there are two schools of thought out there," said Denver's Bill Tierney, one of the game's best all-time coaches. "One is you just push, push, push, and who cares? They aren't into set offenses anymore and guys want to become shooters.

"The opposite is the pattern offense, where you are just running plays per say, so with that you kind of lose the instinct of a good X guy, point guard or quarterback. Kids grow up now with sticks which are bagged out; they just want to shoot, shoot, shoot. The quarterback position has kind of gone by the wayside."

No. 17 Johns Hopkins doesn't have a quarterback and neither does No. 6 Syracuse. In the modern vernacular, they are using the collective approach for scoring goals.

According to ESPN lacrosse commentator Paul Carcaterra, only a handful of schools have one and that list includes Albany's Connor Fields, Princeton's Michael Sowers, Loyola's Pat Spencer and Cannizzaro.

Cannizzaro kind of morphed into the position. He isn't a natural like former Virginia attackman Steele Stanwick or Princeton attackman Ryan Boyle.

"A point guard or quarterback is a guy like Boyle who could go right or left, see the field, shoot the field and do all things equally well," said Tierney. "Connor is a better shooter and dodger than feeder. But he is a great athlete and one of those rare breeds who can change directions on a dime and get the ball out of his stick in a hurry. We rely on him to score goals, maybe too much, but he is a guy who will do anything to win."

Cannizzaro, from Cazenovia, N.Y., has done it all. In Denver's 2015 national championship season, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Cannizzaro scored 57 goals and had 33 assists. He scored three goals in 12 games that season and four or more in seven others. In six postseason games, he finished with 18 goals.

Last year, he had 46 goals and 23 assists and had five points in eight games and six points in three as he earned first team All-American honors.

Regardless if the Pioneers want him to be a finisher, feeder or traffic cop, as far as directing, Cannizzaro delivers.

"I don't know if I would say I am the quarterback, but I try to be a leader and set the tone in practices and games," said Cannizzaro. "The game has changed so much through the years. I don't know what happened to the breed of the quarterback, but once you find one, it is fun to watch."

It is fun watching Cannizzaro. He is slick and the footwork exceptional. He can shoot and deliver a shot from almost any angle imaginable. And he loves playing in Denver's Canadian-style offense.

He is still trying to master it even though he has scored 16 goals and 12 assists this season.

"This offense is different from the traditional offenses where one person dodges to stretch the play and then gives it to another person who dodges," said Cannizzaro. "In this offense, there is more off ball movement, steals and picks. It's fun to play in and when we're in full speed, it's hard to stop. I'm still working to understand the ins and outs, and hopefully at the end of the year it will start clicking and I can say I mastered it."

If he has, then Denver will be in the serious hunt for another national championship. Regardless of how much the game has changed, the quarterback can still be the most dominant player on the field.

"I will say that back in the day, the quarterback position was developed better than it is now," said Carcaterra. "The overall skill of lacrosse players and strength and speed of the athletes is unequivocally better now. But the quarterback was better developed because we're in a day and age when a lot of kids play club lacrosse and they're playing in these offensive-minded games where there's not as much strategy.

"The high school game now has lost some of its luster in regards to being the place to develop and hone in finely skilled lacrosse players from a strategic standpoint," he said. "So we have more skilled players out there and we have better shooters, but the quarterback is a dying breed in lacrosse."

It's not over yet. Cannizzaro is still playing at Denver.

