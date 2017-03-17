Hofstra, Boston University both winning with their defense

The latest NCAA Division I lacrosse polls have the usual suspects in the Top 20 like Denver, Notre Dame, Maryland and Syracuse, but two of the more intriguing teams among the bunch are Hofstra and Boston University.

Both deserve to be watched for the remainder of the season because they are sleepers, especially in a field among other giants like Johns Hopkins, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina.

"You definitely have to put Hofstra in because of its early season resume," said ESPN lacrosse analyst Paul Carcaterra. "They beat Princeton early in the season and that win became more important because of what Princeton did to Hopkins. Then Hofstra goes down and beats Carolina on the road. That win made Hofstra legitimate. It was really impressive."

"As for Boston University, I'm not sold on them yet even though they've had a strong start. They beat Navy but Navy appears to be having an off season," said Carcaterra. "They haven't beaten a traditional power yet, but we'll find out more about them later in the season when they face Lehigh, Army and Loyola."

That's fair. Both head coaches at Hofstra and Boston University like the recognition, but are downplaying it at this point of the season. But it's better to be recognized as a sleeper than get no respect at all.

Despite the emphasis on increasing the pace of the college game to get more offense, Hofstra (5-0) and Boston University (7-0) have one thing in common: both play good defense and both have excellent goalies.

The Pride has given up only 39 goals on 177 shots this season, and only six on 24 extra man possessions. Goalie Jack Concannon has a 7.99 goals against average and a save percentage of .606. Offensively, Hofstra is led by attackmen Josh Byrne (16 goals, 11 assists) and Ryan Tierney (12 goals, seven assists).

"The Byrne kid at attack is exceptional," said Carcaterra. "He is a Canadian but can pass just as well as he finishes. If this team wasn't confident after the Princeton win, they are completely confident after beating North Carolina."

Hofstra coach Seth Tierney has been in this position before. Last year, the Pride beat Princeton, North Carolina and Ohio State but closed out the season losing back-to-back games against Towson and Fairfield to finish 9-6.

He doesn't want a repeat.

"Right now, so far so good," said Tierney. "Our goalie is seeing the ball well and making the saves he is supposed to make, but making some he shouldn't and when that happens, you win games. He has bailed us out at times and our defense plays harder when they know he has that type of ability."

"But the recognition stuff, we don't listen to it and as a team we have no comment," said Tierney. "We have used that No. 35 ranking in the preseason as a little motivation but our guys have stayed focused. In the world of social media, that's hard to do because there are so many distractions. I know it's a coach's cliche, but it really is one game at a time and we've told our players that."

Boston University has had its share of success in the last two years, but the Terriers haven't been able to maintain it. This season, fifth-year head coach Ryan Polley wants to have some staying power.

The Terriers have three good defensemen in Dominick Calisto, Cam Pincus and Quintin Germain. If an offensive player gets behind them, then it's up to goalie Christian Carson-Banister, who has a 6.52 goals against average and a save percentage of .674.

This group has also done well in transition and given Boston more scoring opportunities. Senior middie/attackman Cal Dearth leads Boston University in scoring with 14 goals and nine assists.

"Am I surprised at our record? Yes and no," said Polley. "I knew we had the potential and could play well, but our problem has been consistency. We'd have five good days of practice, win a game or two, then get ahead of ourselves and turn in a stinker."

"Our defense has been strong all year and our goalie is having an incredible season," said Polley. "We brought in a new offensive coordinator [Mike Silipo] and we're now moving the ball in our 6 on 6 offense where no one is worried about who is scoring, just scoring. We've been good so far; we'll just see where it leads."

Seth Tierney sums it up best for both teams.

"We'll talk about poll rankings and where that leads at the end of the season," said Tierney.