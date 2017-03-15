Towson lacrosse fails at the 'simplest things' in 6-3 loss to Ohio State

Perhaps it was fitting that a turnover by the Towson men's lacrosse team sealed its fate Wednesday.

An errant pass by junior goalkeeper Josh Miller led to a failed clear, and as a result, sophomore attackman Jack Jasinski fed freshman midfielder Tre Leclaire in the slot on a 2-on-1 fastbreak. The goal capped a 6-3 win for No. 17 Ohio State over the No. 11 Tigers before 327 fans at snow-ringed Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson.

The Tigers fell to 4-2 and missed out on their first three-game win streak of the season thanks to 13 turnovers that crippled their chances of overcoming the Buckeyes.

"When you're not able to do the simplest things in a game with regards to throwing and catching and playing with a sense of urgency in certain areas, you're going to lose games against quality opponents, and that's what we did today," coach Shawn Nadelen said. "I don't know if it was the weather, but we weren't up for this game as we needed to be."

The Buckeyes, who became the first NCAA Division I team to improve to 8-0 this season, committed 10 turnovers, but it seemed Towson's miscues prevented the Tigers from developing any sort of rhythm on offense.

Sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, twice during clear attempts while both teams were scoreless. In the second quarter, senior attackman Joe Seider (Hereford) overthrew senior attackman Tyler Konen and then was forced out of bounds with the ball, killing a pair of offensive possessions.

In the third quarter, senior midfielder Tyler Young (Arundel) overthrew Konen behind the net, and senior midfielder Mike Lynch (Boys' Latin) lost the ball during a clear. And in the final frame, senior attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster) missed Konen curling around the right post, and Miller's ill-timed throw led to Leclaire's final goal.

"It definitely takes away almost double our chances in the half," Drenner said of the turnovers. "Those two failed clears were detrimental. And the fact that we wouldn't score more than one goal in the first half is never acceptable by our standards as an offense. It just got us out of our groove when we see turnovers before it gets down to the attack."

Another factor in the Tigers reaching season lows in goals (three), goals in the first half (one), and ground balls (20) was their inability to win faceoffs. Sophomore Alex Woodall (St. Mary's), who was named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Player of the Week after winning 16 of 25 draws, picking up nine ground balls, and scoring two goals and one assist in Saturday's 13-8 victory over Johns Hopkins, claimed just one of seven faceoffs and was shut out on ground balls and points.

Woodall was replaced by junior Connor Harryman, but he went only 1-for-6 with two ground balls against Ohio State senior Jake Withers (11-for-13, game-high six ground balls).

"Me and Coach [Corey] Bulken studied him pretty extensively all week," Withers said of Woodall. "So I kind of knew what I was going up against coming in — heavy clamp, quick pinch out. We took our time in warm-ups to kind of have our second and third guys give me that look, and I think it paid off in the first and second. And then we saw their backup guy in the third and fourth, and he's kind of similar, but I didn't think as skilled. I thought I was pretty successful against the both of them."

Jasinski paced the Buckeyes with two points on one goal and one assist, and five other players scored a goal.

Drenner, Konen, and Lynch were Towson's goal scorers, and Seider provided the lone assist. The Tigers had tied the score at 3-3 after three quarters before Ohio State pulled away.

"I was glad we were actually in that position even though I didn't think we should have been, just because we hadn't been playing well," Nadelen said. "I'm glad it wasn't an 8-2 game at that point. A lot of it was what we were doing to ourselves. We had it even, and we just needed to play much cleaner lacrosse today, and we were the farthest thing from that. And we've shown that we can. That's the frustrating thing."

