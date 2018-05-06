Maryland is top seed in NCAA women's lacrosse tournament for sixth year in row

Defending national champion Maryland will be the No. 1 seed for the sixth straight year in the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse tournament beginning next weekend.

Four other teams from Maryland also made the 27-team Division I field: No. 7 seed Towson, No. 8 Loyola Maryland, Navy and Johns Hopkins. The bracket was announced Sunday night.

The Terps (18-1), who are in the tournament for the 29th straight year, have won a record 13 NCAA championships and played in seven of the past eight title games. They’ve won three times in the past five years with North Carolina winning in 2013 and 2016 — both over Maryland.

Since 2004, no team other than Maryland, North Carolina or Northwestern has won the national championship.

The Terps will play the winner of Friday night’s first-round game between Denver and High Point in Sunday’s second-round game.

As the No. 8 seed, the Greyhounds also will host the first two rounds. Should they advance past the first round game against Fairfield, they could face Navy in a rematch of Sunday’s Colonial Athletic Association championship won by Navy.

Navy, which reached the final four last season, will face Johns Hopkins in the first round Friday at Loyola.

Towson will also host the first two rounds. The Tigers will meet the winner of the play-in game between Wagner and Mercer.

Northwestern will travel to Towson and play Richmond in the first round.

North Carolina, which had the best RPI in Division I, is the No. 2 seed. Despite three losses, the Tar Heels’ RPI soared after their Atlantic Coast Conference championship victory over previously unbeaten Boston College last weekend.

Boston College, which lost to Maryland in last year’s national championship game, is seeded No. 4.

Stony Brook, the only undefeated team in Division I at 19-0, is No. 5 despite being ranked No. 1 in the polls for the past 10 weeks. The polls, however, are not part of the selection criteria. RPI along with head-to-head competition, results vs. common opponents, significant wins and losses and results against the 10 highest-rated teams on the schedule are the primary criteria considered by the selection committee.

While each of the top eight seeds hosts the first two rounds, the top six, including Maryland will have byes through to the second round. That includes No. 3 James Madison and No. 6 Florida.

Maryland (Big Ten) and Navy (CAA) are two of 14 automatic qualifiers as conference champions. With the addition of the Southern Conference this season the field expanded from 26 to 27 with the play-in game.

Other automatic qualifiers: North Carolina (Atlantic Coast Conference), Florida (Big East), Stony Brook (America East), Princeton (Ivy League), James Madison (Colonial Athletic Association), Stanford (Pac-12), High Point (Big South), Fairfield (Metro Atlantic), Wagner (Northeast), Richmond (Atlantic 10), Jacksonville (Atlantic Sun) and Mercer (Southern).

Tournament games will be held at campus sites through the quarterfinals. The final four will be played at Stony Brook Memorial Day weekend. The semifinals are May 25 at 5 and 7:30 p.m with the title game on May 27 at noon.

This article will be updated.

katherine.dunn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/kdunnsun