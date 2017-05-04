Lacrosse roundup (May 4): Marquette men stun Denver, 10-8, in Big East semifinals

John Wagner scored four goals and Marquette (7-7) pulled off a 10-8 upset of No. 2 Denver (11-3) in a Big East men's lacrosse semifinal in Providence, R.I., on Thursday night.

Marquette will face Providence in the championship game Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Pace and former Terp Connor Cannizzaro each scored three goals for Denver.

No. 5 Albany 19, Stony Brook 6: Kyle McClancy and Justin Reh each scored four goals to power the host Great Danes (14-2) over the Seawolves (7-8) in an America East Conference semifinal. Albany will face Binghamton in the championship game Saturday at noon.

Providence 10, No. 15 Villanova 7: Ryan Schaffer scored three goals to lead the host Friars (10-6) over the Wildcats (9-6) in a Big East semifinal.

No. 16 Richmond 13, Furman 6: Teddy Hatfield had five goals and three assists to carry the host Spiders (12-3) over the Paladins (7-8) in a Southern Conference semifinal.

Richmond will face Air Force on Saturday at noon in the final.

Air Force 11, Jacksonville 8: Cameron Carter (Dulaney) scored two goals to lift the Falcons (12-5) over the Dolphins (3-12) in a Southern Conference semifinal in Richmond, Va.

Binghamton 9, UMBC 4: The Bearcats (11-4) scored five straight goals to break a tie at 2 in the first quarter to pull away from the Retrievers (6-8) in an America East semifinal in Albany, N.Y.

Women

No. 16 Denver 9, Georgetown 8: Caitlin Derry scored with 35 seconds left to lift the Pioneers (14-3) over the Hoyas (9-9) in a Big East semifinal at Villanova.

Taylor Gebhardt scored three goals for the Hoyas, who scored four of the first five goals in the second half to cut their deficit to 7-6.

Kendra Lanuza scored two goals for the Pioneers. Denver will face No. 3 Florida in the championship game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Florida 21, Temple 9: Mollie Stevens scored five goals to lead the Gators (16-2) over the Owls (13-5) in a Big East semifinal at Villanova.

Brenda McDermott scored five goals for Temple.

Florida set a Big East tournament record with 14 first-half goals.