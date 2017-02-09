Men's lacrosse game of the week: Maryland vs. Navy

No. 2 Maryland (0-0) at No. 11 Navy (0-1)

Saturday, Noon

Outlook: There are still some questions about the Terps, especially about the identities of the third starters in the midfield and defense. Junior Dan Morris is set to make his debut as the starting goalkeeper. The Midshipmen must find a way to rebound from Tuesday's 15-8 loss at No. 9 Johns Hopkins. Sophomore attackman Ryan Wade led the team with four assists, and the defense would welcome back junior short-stick defensive midfielder D.J. Plumer from a hamstring injury.