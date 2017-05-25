Resilient Terps have fought their way to No. 1 seed, undefeated season

Maryland's comeback win over Stony Brook in the NCAA women's lacrosse quarterfinals Saturday says a a lot about how the Terps have handled their entire season.

Undefeated and seeded No. 1 heading into Friday's 5 p.m. Final Four showdown with Big Ten rival and No. 4 Penn State at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the Terps have been been bouncing back since the season began.

After losing to North Carolina in last year's national championship game, the Maryland coaches and players heard at lot of doubts this spring about whether they could get back to the Final Four after graduating their leaders on and off the field in Taylor Cummings, a three-time Tewaaraton Award winning midfielder, and Alice Mercer, an All-America defender.

They didn't listen to any of it.

"Why worry in February about where you're going to be in May?" Terps coach Cathy Reese said.

The Terps just earned their way back one step at a time. They avenged the loss to North Carolina in February, fought off a late rally from Penn in March, emerged from a halftime tie to beat Penn State in April and stormed back from four goals down to slip past a fiercely determined Stony Brook team, 13-12, in May.

Still young – half of the 16 Terps who played against Stony Brook were freshmen or sophomores – this Maryland team has been resilient at every turn.

"I think resilience is a really good word to describe this team actually," said senior midfielder and team co-captain Zoe Stukenberg. "The resilience you've seen throughout the year comes from us just being a team in every sense of the word – on the field, off the field, just really caring about each other, enjoying each others company and really believing we're better as a whole than we are in parts.

"We don't focus on whether we have the shiniest parts. We don't need each individual part to be the best of its kind – although we do have some parts that are pretty spectacular – but what makes us special, in my opinion, is that we recognize the whole is better that the sum of its parts."

The Marriotts Ridge graduate said the Terps had to realize early on that it wasn't any one player's job to fill the on-field voids left by Cummings and Mercer, but if they handled it collectively, they had the potential to be better than last year's team that went undefeated into the national final.

Now the Terps have a chance to finish the fourth undefeated season in program history with Maryland's 13th national championship and its third in four years.

Although Stukenberg and fellow senior team captain Nadine Hadnagy are Tewaaraton Award finalists and, along with sophomore goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg), first-team All Americans with junior attacker Megan Whittle (McDonogh) second team and senior attacker Caroline Wannen third team, they haven't tried to do everything.

Sophomore attacker Caroline Steele (Severn) was the Most Valuable Player of the Big Ten Tournament after contributing 10 points to wins over Johns Hopkins and Northwestern. Sophomore midfielder Jen Giles (Mount Hebron) had two goals and two assists and junior attacker Taylor Hensh (Marriotts Ridge) scored three goals including the game winner in the closing run that beat eighth-seeded Stony Brook.

"This is the best team atmosphere I've ever been in where if you're not having the best day, that's OK. You do everything you can and someone else is going to pick you up, someone else is going to tell you, "It's OK, the next one's going to go in,'" said Whittle, who leads the Terps in scoring for the third straight year with 66 goals and 14 assists.

A team doesn't need a loss to have something to bounce back from. The Terps have struggled in different parts of their game at different times. In their April 20 regular-season win at Penn State, they outshot the Nittany Lions, 42-29, but won by just two, 16-14.

The Terps lead the nation in scoring offense with 16.88 goals per game and have netted 161 more goals than they've allowed their opponents, but three of their last six games were decided by three goals or less, so they are always finding ways they can sharpen their game.

Reese said the way her team chipped away at Stony Brook's four-goal lead in the final 15 minutes, "shows me a lot of character and a lot of resilience. These guys are tough and they're committed and they believe and that's something that's really powerful."

That has helped the Terps hold on through a season of upsets. The first three rounds of the NCAA tournament included eight upsets. The other national semifinal includes two unseeded teams – Navy, which beat defending national champion and No. 2 North Carolina, and Boston College, which topped USC after the Trojans beat No. 3 Florida.

This school year hasn't been good to women's No. 1 tournament seeds either. Connecticut basketball, Nebraska volleyball, Stanford soccer and Duke field hockey didn't even make it to the title game.

In preparing for Penn State, the Terps are looking at a team that has a lot of the same strengths as they do – dangerous balanced offense, strong draw control, stingy defense and a potentially game-changing goalie.

Reese and Penn State coach Missy Doherty, friends and former Maryland teammates, don't plan to have any tricks up their sleeves Friday night.