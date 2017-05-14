Top-seeded Maryland men hold off Bryant, 13-10, in NCAA men's lacrosse first round; Terps get No. 8 seed Albany next

The top-seeded Maryland men's lacrosse team appeared to be on its way to a comfortable victory over Bryant in its NCAA Division I tournament first-round game Sunday. Except someone forgot to tell the Bulldogs they were supposed to back down.

Trailing by eight with less than eight minutes remaining, Bryant scored five unanswered goals before time ran out on its comeback, and the Terps escaped with a 13-10 win before an announced 1,541 at Maryland Stadium.

Maryland improved to 13-3 and will meet No. 8 seed Albany in the quarterfinals Sunday at the University of Delaware in Newark at a time to be announced. The Great Danes (15-2) outlasted 2016 national champion North Carolina, 15-12, on Saturday night.

If the Terps hope to get to their fourth consecutive Final Four and sixth in the past seven years, they must find a way to play better than they did against Bryant (11-8).

"Would love to finish in a cleaner way, but I think you've got to give credit to Bryant just fighting like crazy — like any team that is as well-coached as Bryant and has as much talent as they have," Maryland coach John Tillman said. "They're going to keep working and working. We had some breakdowns late and kind of got away from some things. They made us pay, and that's a credit to them. At the end of the day, we'll go back and look at the tape, and hopefully, we'll learn and grow and get ready for a really good team next week."

The Terps enjoyed a 13-5 advantage with 8:04 left in the fourth quarter after senior attackman Matt Rambo fed junior midfielder Adam DiMillo on the doorstep for a one-timer. That assist was a career high for Rambo — who also had a career-best eight points — and tied a program record in an NCAA tournament game.

But Bryant embarked on a 5-0 run with the first three goals in a 2:29 span, then the last two in a 26-second stretch. Senior attackman Tucker James' fourth goal of the game, off a pass from junior midfielder Tom Kennedy, trimmed the score to 13-10 with 2:04 left in regulation.

Kennedy (three assists) had a chance to pull the Bulldogs within two, but his shot from the left alley was blocked down by junior goalkeeper Dan Morris for his game-high 10th save, and Maryland ran out the clock.

Senior short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen said under the direction of Tillman, defensive coordinator/associate head coach Kevin Conry, and offensive coordinator J.L. Reppert, the players did not panic during the fourth-quarter lapse.

"I think for us, we focus on that moment and that next play," he said. "Coach Tillman and Coach Conry and Coach Reppert really do an awesome job of keeping us all calmed down, especially with moments like that when everybody's frantic and the ball's bouncing all over the field and everybody's slipping and falling. Coach called a timeout and we all brought it in and calmed down, and I think it was fine from that point on."

Bryant — the Northeast Conference tournament champion that defeated Monmouth, 10-7, in a play-in game Wednesday night — trailed the Terps by only two goals at 6-4 at halftime. The Bulldogs' zone defense seemed to rattle Maryland and force the offense to settle for long-range shots from the perimeter that either missed or were turned aside by junior goalie James Werner (four saves).

But a goal by Rambo with 7:15 left in the third quarter ignited a 7-1 spurt that seemed to put the game out of reach.

"We had some silly turnovers," said redshirt senior midfielder Tim Rotanz, who scored a game-best five goals. "We just really wanted to take a deep breath and really get the ball moving and get into our sets because we were kind of just going so fast and so hectic. We weren't really getting our looks, the right looks that we really wanted. So once we started getting those looks and settling ourselves and getting good, clean shots, we knew we could get some goals."

In addition to James' output, Bryant got three goals from junior attackman Cam Ziegler and one goal and two assists from senior midfielder Tom Forsberg. But coach Mike Pressler was left wondering what might have been if there had been a few more minutes on the clock.

"All of a sudden, 6-4 goes to 9-4, 10-5. From there on out, I thought our guys just absolutely outfought them," he said. "If the game goes another five minutes, who knows? Maybe it's 13-13. That's who we are. We're not pretty, we're not flashy, we're nails-tough. We absolutely battle you and fight you until the end, and that's what you saw today."

