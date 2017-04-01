Maryland men open Big Ten play with 15-8 win over Michigan

After barely outlasting the Michigan men's lacrosse team last spring, Maryland ensured a repeat of those nerves did not happen in the Big Ten opener for both sides.

The No. 9 Terps scored five consecutive goals to post a season-high seven in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 15-8 victory over the No. 19 Wolverines before an announced 2,914 at Maryland Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Maryland (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) has won back-to-back games after dropping two straight. And Saturday's outcome was remarkably similar to a 15-7 win over then-No. 14 North Carolina on March 25, when the Terps sprinted to a 6-2 lead after the first quarter.

The offense broke a 2-2 tie with Michigan (8-2, 0-1) with a 5-0 run that gave Maryland a 7-2 lead after the first 15 minutes. It was a welcomed departure from last season, when the Terps required a contest-saving save from goalkeeper Kyle Bernlohr and a goal from midfielder Bryan Cole with 43 seconds left in regulation to escape Ann Arbor, Mich., with an 8-7 win.

"I was proud of the guys to come out so fast," Terps coach John Tillman said. "To score seven goals in the first quarter to kind of get us going I thought was great. Obviously, I'd like to finish the game a little bit better. So we have things to work on."

Three different Terps finished with three goals and one assist. They were senior attackman Dylan Maltz, who also scored a game-high three goals against the Tar Heels, junior midfielder Connor Kelly and freshman midfielder Jared Bernhardt.

Bernhardt, who has at least one point in all eight games he has played, said the opportunities were there for him to attack the cage.

"I was trying to press my matchup," said Bernhardt, one of five Terps with at least 13 goals and 19 points this season. "I was getting short-sticked. Obviously, high school is different. Obviously, I wanted to come out there and be a little bit more aggressive and try to make them slide and make them play me. Obviously, it just worked out today."

Maryland opened the game with goals from senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys' Latin) and Maltz within a 70-second span. But the Wolverines knotted the score at 2 on goals from sophomore attackmen Rocco Sutherland and Brent Noseworthy within 66 seconds of each other.

The Terps then scored five times in the final 4:44 of the first quarter. First, Maltz converted a feed from senior attackman Matt Rambo (two goals and two assists) with 4:44 remaining. Then Maltz drew two defenders and passed the ball to Bernhardt for a rocket from the left point with 3:12 left.

After Rambo de-sticked senior short-stick defensive midfielder Christian Wolter during a clearing attempt, junior midfielder Tim Rotanz began the restart by waltzing down the slot for a point-blank goal with 1:55 remaining. Eighteen seconds later, Rambo curled off a pick set by senior midfielder Ben Chisolm (South River) and blasted home a shot from 12 yards. Then with 30 seconds left in the quarter, Kelly collected a pass from Bernhardt and laced a 13-yard bomb from the right point.

After that, Michigan never got closer than within four, which occurred three times, the last being with 13:41 left in the third quarter when senior midfielder Mikie Schlosser scored from the left point to make it a 9-5 lead for Maryland.

The Terps defense was anchored by junior goalkeeper Dan Morris' 12 saves and senior defenseman Tim Muller's work against senior attackman Ian King, who was limited to a single goal after entering the game leading the Wolverines in points (33).

"Having the offense get out to such a good start, it's always great," Morris said. "Our defense has all the confidence in the world in our offense."

Noseworthy paced Michigan with three goals, and Schlosser scored twice. But the Wolverines ended their four-game winning streak and suffered their first loss since Feb. 26 when they were routed, 16-5, by top-ranked Notre Dame. Coach John Paul conceded that Maryland is a much more formidable opponent than some of the foes his team had defeated.

"They're playing great right now," he said. "You saw that last week. They came in pretty hot. We haven't played a team that was going to challenge us the way that they do since we played Notre Dame earlier in the season, and I thought we left some things on the field. Basically, we just have to elevate our level of play against teams of this level. That's it."

