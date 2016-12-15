Jeff Zrebiec’s scouting report for the Ravens-Steelers game
Stevenson alum Callum Robinson second pick in MLL supplemental draft

Callum Robinson

Former Stevenson defenseman Callum Robinson was selected second overall in the Major Lacrosse League supplemental draft Wednesday by the Atlanta Blaze.

A native of Australia, Robinson appeared in nine games with the Chesapeake Bayhawks last season, collecting 25 ground balls. The Bayhawks selected Robinson in the third round of last year's supplemental draft.

The Florida Launch made former Brown midfielder Will Gural the top pick this year.

The Bayhawks drafted former Army West Point attackman Garrett Thul third, the Rochester Rattlers chose former Maryland defenseman Greg Danseglio fourth, the Boston Cannons selected former North Carolina defenseman Evan Connell (Calvert Hall) fifth, the Charlotte Hounds picked former Maryland defenseman Casey Ikeda sixth, and the New York Lizards went with former Villanova defenseman Chris Piccirilli (Archbishop Spalding) seventh.

Any players left unprotected from the teams' 23-man protected rosters were eligible for the draft.

MLL supplemental draft

ROUND 1Player Position School 1 Florida Launch Will Gural Midfield Brown2 Atlanta Blaze Callum Robinson Defense Stevenson3Chesapeake Bayhawks Garrett Thul Attack Army4 Rochester Rattlers Greg Danseglio Defense Maryland5 Boston Cannons Evan Connell Defense UNC6 Charlotte Hounds Casey Ikeda Defense Maryland7 New York Lizards Chris Piccirilli Defense Villanova8 Ohio Machine Kevin Cunningham Attack Villanova9 Denver Outlaws Tripp Telesco Defense LehighROUND 210 Florida Launch Marty Bowes Midfield Hartford11 Florida Launch Greg Melaugh Attack Merrimack12 Rochester Rattlers Nick Galasso Midfield Syracuse13 Rochester Rattlers Conor Gately Attack Marquette14 Boston Cannons Scott Bieda Attack Rutgers15 Charlotte Hounds Casey Eidenshink Defense Lehigh16 New York Lizards Ryan Flanagan Defense UNC17 Ohio Machine Joe McCallion Midfield Penn18 Denver Outlaws Ryan Young Attack MarylandROUND 319 Florida Launch Reagan Harding Midfield Lake Erie College20 Atlanta Blaze Anthony Kelly Midfield/FO Ohio State21 Chesapeake Bayhawks Mike Poppleton Midfield/FO Johns Hopkins22 Rochester Rattlers Ryan Kilpatrick LSM UNC23 Atlanta Blaze Gunnar Waldt Goalie Bryant24 Charlotte Hounds Nick Dokter Attack Penn25 New York Lizards Tyler German Midfield Virginia26 Ohio Machine Mike Rooney Attack Stony Brook27 Denver Outlaws Henry Schoonmaker Midfield SyracuseROUND 428 Florida Launch Christian Pastirik Midfield Towson29 New York Lizards Cody Jamieson Attack Syracuse30 Ohio Machine Bobby Schmitt Defense Bellarmine31 Rochester Rattlers TJ Neubauer Midfield Fairfield32 Ohio Machine Patrick Kelly Midfield UNC33 Charlotte Hounds Michael Keasey Midfield Yale34 New York Lizards Case Mattheis Attack Duke35 Ohio Machine Derek DeJoe Midfield Syracuse36 Denver Outlaws Pat Laconi Midfield LoyolaROUND 537 Florida Launch Reid Acton Defense Loyola 38 Denver Outlaws Finn Sullivan Defense Hofstra39 Chesapeake Bayhawks Matthew Bertrams Midfield Albany40 Rochester Rattlers Brian Megill Defense Syracuse41 Boston Cannons Henry Blynn Attack Brown42 Charlotte Hounds Mark DiFrangia Defense St. John's43 New York Lizards Conrad Oberbeck Attack Yale44 Ohio Machine Tom Grimm Midfield Syracuse45 Denver Outlaws Alex Warden Defense Air ForceROUND 646 Florida Launch Sean Meagher Defense Robert Morris47 Atlanta Blaze Adam Fullerton Goalie Army48 Chesapeake Bayhawks Shawn Evans Attack Bellarmine49 Rochester Rattlers John Moderski LSM Villanova50 Boston Cannons Tyler White Goalie Towson51 Charlotte Hounds Brian Cooper Defense Maryland52 New York Lizards Zach Sikora Defense Rutgers53 Ohio Machine Patrick Harbeson Midfield Virginia54 Denver Outlaws Ryan Ambler Attack PrincetonROUND 755 Florida Launch Matt Thistle Attack High Point56 Atlanta Blaze Callum Crawford Midfield Dowling57 Boston Cannons Kyle Jackson Attack Michigan58 Rochester Rattlers Kris Alleyne Goalie Rutgers59 Boston Cannons Erik Smith Midfield Air Force60 Charlotte Hounds Alex Spring Defense Bucknell61 Denver Outlaws Zach Esser Defense  UMBC62 Ohio Machine Reid Weber Attack Lehigh63Denver Outlaws James Ikeda LSM DukeROUND 864 Florida Launch Mike Unterstein Midfield Hofstra65 Atlanta Blaze Craig Bunker Midfield/FO Colby66 New York Lizards John Ortalani Midfield/FO Endicott67 Rochester Rattlers Josh Dionne Attack Duke68 Boston Cannons Conor Helfrich Midfield Tufts69 Charlotte Hounds Chris Allen Midfield Air Force70 New York Lizards Zach Losco Midfield Penn71 Ohio Machine Will Haas Goalie Bellarmine72 Denver Outlaws Mike Nugent Goalie MercerROUND 973 Florida Launch Austin Giesler Goalie High Point74 Atlanta Blaze Jessie King Midfield Ohio State75 Chesapeake Bayhawks Pat Conroy LSM Towson 76 Rochester Rattlers Jason LaShomb Goalie Mercyhurst77 Boston Cannons Eric Haggarty Goalie Endicott78 Charlotte Hounds Scott Nelson Attack Binghamton79 New York Lizards John Reicherter Midfield Hofstra80 Ohio Machine David DiMaria Attack Lehigh81 Denver Outlaws  Zachary Price Defense High PointROUND 1082 Florida Launch Pat Farrell Defense High Point83 Atlanta Blaze Henry Lobb Defense Duke84 Chesapeake Bayhawks Brian Farrell Defense Maryland85 Rochester Rattlers Scott Tota Goalie  SUNY Cortland86 Boston Cannons Carson Cannon Defense University of Denver87 Charlotte Hounds Kyle Rhattigan  Attack  Limestone College88 New York Lizards  Joseph Radin  Attack Marist89 Ohio Machine  Eric O'Brien  Midfield Ohio State90 Denver Outlaws  Alexander Kraweck Goalie Le MoyneROUND 1191 Florida Launch Duncan Clancy Midfield  Rutgers92 Atlanta Blaze  James Pannell  Attack Virginia93 Chesapeake Bayhawks Robert Maddux Attack Gettysburg94 Rochester Rattlers Dan Lomas Attack High Point95 Boston Cannons  Sean Lawton Midfield Western New England96  Charlotte Hounds  David Manning Defense Loyola97 New York Lizards  John Glesener Attack Army98 Ohio Machine Mike Bierney Midfield U Detroit Mercy99  Denver Outlaws  Brian vonBargen Midfield HofstraROUND 12100 Florida Launch Troy Kemp Midfield UNC101 Atlanta Blaze Spencer Parks Attack  Towson102 Chesapeake Bayhawks  Carter Brown Attack Ohio State103 Rochester Rattlers Stephen Keogh Attack Syracuse104 Boston Cannons Harrison Cotter Midfield Endicott105 Charlotte Hounds Dan Burns Midfield Maryland106 New York Lizards Gerry Ragonese Midfield RIT107 Ohio Machine Logan Schuss Attack Ohio State108 Denver Outlaws Quinn Moroney Attack AmherstAUXILIARY109 Atlanta Blaze Paul Bitetti Defense U Detroit Mercy110 Chesapeake Bayhawks Jason Crane Defense Loyola111 Boston Cannons Cameron Bell Goalie Endicott112 Atlanta Blaze John English Midfield Adelphi113 Chesapeake Bayhawks Joe Cinosky Defense Maryland114 Chesapeake Bayhawks Korey Hendrickson Midfield Hofstra
115 Chesapeake Bayhawks Nathan Lewnes Attack UMBC  

