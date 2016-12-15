Stevenson alum Callum Robinson second pick in MLL supplemental draft

Former Stevenson defenseman Callum Robinson was selected second overall in the Major Lacrosse League supplemental draft Wednesday by the Atlanta Blaze.

A native of Australia, Robinson appeared in nine games with the Chesapeake Bayhawks last season, collecting 25 ground balls. The Bayhawks selected Robinson in the third round of last year's supplemental draft.

The Florida Launch made former Brown midfielder Will Gural the top pick this year.

The Bayhawks drafted former Army West Point attackman Garrett Thul third, the Rochester Rattlers chose former Maryland defenseman Greg Danseglio fourth, the Boston Cannons selected former North Carolina defenseman Evan Connell (Calvert Hall) fifth, the Charlotte Hounds picked former Maryland defenseman Casey Ikeda sixth, and the New York Lizards went with former Villanova defenseman Chris Piccirilli (Archbishop Spalding) seventh.

Any players left unprotected from the teams' 23-man protected rosters were eligible for the draft.