Turnovers doom Loyola in women's lacrosse match against Syracuse

Loyola Maryland's women's lacrosse team has upset Syracuse three times in the past six years, a strong showing against a team that has gone to the NCAA final four in five straight seasons.

Wednesday afternoon, the Greyhounds stuck with the No. 11 Orange well into the second half before their mounting turnovers helped Syracuse score six of the final eight goals for a 16-11 victory at Loyola's Ridley Athletic Complex.

In a game that was tied six times with five lead changes in the first 35 minutes, the Orange (10-4) broke out of a 6-6 tie with back-to-back goals from Cara Quimby and Alie Jimerson for the first two-goal lead of the game, 8-6, with 22:34 left.

Loyola's Cami Whiteford answered with a free-position goal, and the teams traded goals to 10-9 on Lindsey Ehrhardt's free-position goal with 15:29 to go.

After that, the Greyhounds' turnovers — 19 in the game — became especially costly.

They won the next two draws but turned them both over, and Syracuse capitalized with goals from Devon Parker and Neena Merola for a 12-9 lead. Mary Rahal added another Orange goal a minute later to give her team a 13-9 lead with 9:22 to go.

Whiteford and Sabrina Tabasso cut the lead to 13-11, but the Orange scored the final three goals, helped by a couple more Loyola turnovers.

"Turnovers definitely were the biggest part of our loss today," Loyola attacker Hannah Powers said. "It's a huge momentum-turner, especially just doing a great job on the draw and getting to the Syracuse side, and them just kind of pushing it right back down our throats. That's something we need to tighten up going forward to the Patriot League."

Parker's goal, on a free-position shot, seemed to be saved by Loyola goalie Kady Glynn, with only one official signaling it as a goal, but after a conference among the three officials, it was deemed a goal.

Loyola coach Jen Adams disagreed.

"I think [that] controversial goal toward the end there, which I'm not sure crossed the goal line, was at a very critical time for us and maybe sucked a bit of wind out of our sails. I'm a little bit disappointed the way we did not rebound back from that and let it kind of kill our momentum in the game," she said.

One of the bright spots for the Greyhounds continues to be sophomore Taylor VanThof, who won 10 draws and helped the Greyhounds (4-7) win 17 of 29 in the game including 12 of 18 in the second half. She did that facing the nation's top draw-control specialist, Morgan Widner, who came into the game leading Division I with 105 draw controls this season while Van Thof was third with 85. Widner, a freshman, won five against VanThof.

Although the draws between the two took a long time for the officials to set up — at least 41/2 minutes on one — it didn't seem to bother VanThof, who last week won 41 in two games, putting her in the top three all-time in Division I.

Powers led the Greyhounds with a goal and four assists and earned her 100th career point.

The Orange outshot Loyola, 35-22, but hit just five of 17 first-half shots, thanks in part to six saves by Glynn. In the second half, Syracuse doubled its shooting percentage.

After losing four of the previous six game — with the two wins coming by one goal each — Orange coach Gary Gait said his team finished better at the end of this game than it has all year.

Still, he expected another battle from Loyola. Although Syracuse leads the series, 12-6, the Greyhounds pulled off two upsets when they were both in the Big East, and one in the regular-season finale two years ago.

"Jen's a competitor, and she gets her team fired up to play," said Gait, who coached Adams at Maryland, where she was the first Tewaaraton Award winner. "They usually match up well against us. We've certainly been on the other end of this type of game against them in the past... This was a fight back and forth."

Loyola will finish its season with five straight Patriot League games. In their fourth season in the conference, the Greyhounds have not lost a league game. A fourth-straight conference title would give them an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

"This was more for us kind of a litmus test of where we're at right now," Adams said of the Syracuse matchup. "I think we've come a long way ... but we've got a long way to go. We've got a lot of games left, as well. I think it just positions us nicely to play a very physical team in the lead up to the tail end of our Patriot league season."

Syracuse 5 11 -- 16

Loyola 5 6 -- 11

Goals: S--Donahue 3, Jimerson 3, Hawryschuk 3, Rahal 2, Wallon, Parker, Quimby, Merola, Van Atta; L--Whiteford 3, Ehrhardt 2, Tabasso 2, VanThof, Savage, Powers, Geiger. Assists: S--Jimerson 2, Van Atta 2, Donahue, Hawryschuk, Merola, Wehner; L--Powers 4, Whiteford, Kamely, Geiger. Saves: S--Goldstock 5; L--Glynn 9.

