The week ahead in men's lacrosse

No. 2 Maryland (2-0)

Coming up: vs. High Point, Saturday, 1 p.m., Maryland Stadium

Comment: The two sides have met only once, with the Terps earning a 15-10 victory on Feb. 20, 2016. Freshman midfielder Jared Bernhardt scored his first career hat trick and added an assist in Tuesday's 16-8 victory over St. Joseph's.

No. 5 Johns Hopkins (2-0)

Coming up: vs. No. 9 Loyola Maryland, Saturday, 1 p.m., Homewood Field

Comment: Despite the recent losing skid to the Greyhounds, the Blue Jays still own a 47-6 advantage in the series. Freshman attackman Forry Smith got his first career goals (two) and assist in Saturday's 15-5 rout of UMBC.

No. 9 Loyola Maryland (0-1)

Coming up: at No. 5 Johns Hopkins, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Comment: The Greyhounds have won the past three meetings between these Charles Street rivals. Senior faceoff specialist Graham Savio's two goals in Saturday's 16-15 loss to No. 7 Virginia doubled his career output.

No. 13 Towson (0-0)

Coming up: at Mount St. Mary's, Saturday, noon

Comment: The Tigers are 4-1 in season openers since Shawn Nadelen became head coach before the 2012 season. Senior attackman Ryan Drenner has registered five goals and one assist in three career games against the Mountaineers.

No. 17 Navy (0-2)

Coming up: at Delaware, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Comment: The Midshipmen have won 17 of 19 games against the Blue Hens, but will make their first visit to Newark since March 28, 1999. Senior Brady Dove, who eclipsed the previous school record of 20 faceoff wins shared by Dan Sullivan and Chris Pieczonka by getting 21 in 29 attempts in Saturday's loss to No. 2 Maryland, was named the Patriot League's faceoff specialist of the week.

Mount St. Mary's (0-1)

Coming up: vs. No. 12 Towson, Saturday, noon, Waldron Family Stadium; vs. Richmond, Tuesday, 3 p.m., Waldron Family Stadium

Comment: The Mountaineers have won just once in 12 all-time meetings with the Tigers. Junior goalkeeper Matt Vierheller has thrived against Towson, making 32 saves and allowing only 16 goals in two games.

UMBC (0-2)

Coming up: at Richmond, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Comment: The Retrievers are 2-1 against the Spiders, who earned a 7-5 win on Feb. 20, 2016. Freshman faceoff specialist Jake Brothers, who posted a career high in wins (nine) and tied a career best in ground balls (three) in Saturday's 15-5 loss to No. 5 Johns Hopkins, was named the America East rookie of the week.

– Edward Lee