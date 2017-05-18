Women's lacrosse notebook: Maryland meets balanced Stony Brook in NCAA quarterfinal

Maryland's top-seeded women's lacrosse team have a 4-0 record against their quarterfinal opponent, No. 8 Stony Brook. But these Terps have never played the Seawolves, who set their sights on winning the national championship with a continuous rise over the past several years.

Well-known for their defense when the Terps beat them four times between 2011 and 2013, including in the second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament, Joe Spallina's team has developed into a high-scoring opponent as well. The Seawolves rank first in Division I in scoring defense and third in scoring offense.

Junior Kylie Ohlmiller broke former Terp and current Loyola Maryland coach Jen Adams' Division I single-season points record (148) and now has 157. She and her sister, Taryn, a freshman with 98 points, account for 46 percent of the team's points.

While Maryland coach Cathy Reese's team hasn't seen an offense so prolific in just a couple of players — although the Seawolves do have other threats — she said it's hard to tell what might happen when they take the field against the Terps defense.

"Every team's different. It's so hard to compare," Reese said. "It's a team that we haven't faced in years. We don't have a lot of common opponents. We're in different conferences. They've had a lot of success not only on the defensive side, but on the offensive side, too — players with big numbers for both of them. It's an exciting game coming up, especially in the NCAA quarterfinals for us to be challenged and tested this way."

The Terps have seen a lot more backer zone defenses like Stony Brook's this year, as many teams have converted to it to try to counter quick offenses necessitated by the 90-second shot clock.

Undefeated Maryland's offense, leading Division I with 17.05 goals per game against a schedule that included 10 ranked teams, takes on a Seawolves defense allowing just 7.0 goals per game while going 5-1 against ranked teams. In games against common opponents, the Big Ten champion Terps won by an average of 9.3 goals while America East champion Stony Brook, with a loss to Florida, comes out ahead by 5.8.

Keeping up with the Collinses: As the Navy women's lacrosse team advances to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time, twins Jenna and Julia Collins have garnered a handful of accolades.

The junior River Hill graduates are Navy's scoring leaders — Jenna for the season and Julia for the NCAA tournament.

Jenna, the Patriot League Midfielder of the Year with 68 goals and 38 assists, earned Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association All-South Region second-team honors for the second time in her career. She was also named first-team All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference for the second time.

Julia, who led the Midshipmen with 10 points and 13 draw controls in the NCAA tournament wins over seventh-seeded Penn and Massachusetts, was named Epoch/US Lacrosse Player of the Week for leading Navy to the quarterfinals for the first time.

