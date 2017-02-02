Men's lacrosse game of the week: No. 11 Navy at No. 9 Johns Hopkins

NO. 11 NAVY (0-0) @ NO. 9 JOHNS HOPKINS (0-0)

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Outlook: Both teams have had to overcome abrupt losses of starting players — the Midshipmen with junior midfielder and Boys' Latin graduate Casey Rees (knee injury) and the Blue Jays with sophomore defenseman Patrick Foley (academic problem). But the game will still feature strength vs. strength as a Navy defense anchored by senior defenseman Chris Fennell and junior long-stick midfielder Matt Rees (Boys' Latin) attempts to limit a Johns Hopkins offense sparked by junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys' Latin) and senior midfielder John Crawley.