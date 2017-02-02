Men's lacrosse game of the week: No. 11 Navy at No. 9 Johns Hopkins

What they're saying about Maryland's 2017 recruiting class
Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
It's strength vs. strength as the Navy defense tries to stop the John Hopkins offense.

NO. 11 NAVY (0-0) @ NO. 9 JOHNS HOPKINS (0-0)

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Outlook: Both teams have had to overcome abrupt losses of starting players — the Midshipmen with junior midfielder and Boys' Latin graduate Casey Rees (knee injury) and the Blue Jays with sophomore defenseman Patrick Foley (academic problem). But the game will still feature strength vs. strength as a Navy defense anchored by senior defenseman Chris Fennell and junior long-stick midfielder Matt Rees (Boys' Latin) attempts to limit a Johns Hopkins offense sparked by junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys' Latin) and senior midfielder John Crawley.

