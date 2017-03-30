Maryland, Hopkins turn to Big Ten play coming off wins

As members of the Johns Hopkins and Maryland men's lacrosse teams, respectively, Shack Stanwick and Dylan Maltz are supposed to be enemies who don't see eye-to-eye on many things. But the attackmen can agree that last Saturday was a critical turn for their programs.

The No. 9 Terps ended a two-game losing skid by pummeling No. 18 North Carolina, 15-7, in a rematch of last year's NCAA tournament final that the Tar Heels won in overtime. A couple hours later, the No. 13 Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak by pulling out an 18-17 overtime decision over No. 14 Virginia.

"I think it was a big win," said Maltz, a senior who scored a game-high three goals in that victory over North Carolina. "Like Coach [John Tillman] always says, the next game is the biggest game, but just knowing that UNC was on our table and we needed a win and that we had just lost two close games, I think it was big."

Said Stanwick, a junior from Baltimore who graduated from Boys' Latin and punched in the game-winning goal against the Cavaliers: "Obviously, it was a competitive game, and to score that many goals was definitely cool, and to win in overtime is something we can gain a lot of confidence from. I think with it going straight into the Big Ten part of our season, we're able to go in with a little bit of confidence and a weight off our shoulders."

Ah, yes, the Big Ten. As both teams open conference play at home this weekend — Johns Hopkins (5-3) will play No. 10 Rutgers (8-1) on Friday at 7 p.m., and Maryland (5-2) plays No. 19 Michigan (8-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. — they carry a bit of momentum, courtesy of those wins from six days ago.

All six Big Ten teams are ranked in the latest Inside Lacrosse media poll — Penn State (9-0) is No. 2, while Ohio State (9-1) is No. 5 —so piling up non-conference victories was significant toward picking up speed for the stretch run in April.

"Entering conference play, you want to do everything you can to enter on a positive note, especially this year in the Big Ten with everybody having so much success out of conference and all the teams being ranked," ESPN/Big Ten analyst Mark Dixon said. "It was really important to get that under their belts because if Hopkins doesn't get that automatic qualifier [from winning the conference tournament], Virginia is a team that will be poking around for that at-large berth. Same deal with Maryland and North Carolina. So to have those wins from a mental standpoint and to have those wins over those particular teams from a tactical standpoint was huge for both of those programs."

Losing streaks are almost an alien concept for the Terps, who have dropped back-to-back games only three times and have never lost three in a row since Tillman succeeded Dave Cottle prior to the 2011 season. But Tillman was not ready to proclaim that one win against the reigning NCAA Division I champion Tar Heels would spell immediate success in the Big Ten.

"I look at both sides of that," he said. "Sometimes, since I've been here, when we've lost, we've responded pretty well, and that's a credit to some of the kids that have been here. Sometimes when we've won, we haven't had quite the sense of urgency and attention to detail. So you're tempered a little bit."

The Blue Jays got their first victory since Feb. 25 when they throttled North Carolina by a similar eight-goal margin in a 13-5 defeat. Coach Dave Pietramala acknowledged that the win over Virginia was a boost for team morale.

"When you've lost three in a row and then you win, yeah, you're excited," he said. "The kids are here to win. They're here to be successful, and they're disappointed when they're not. So yes, absolutely, positively, you feel better after a win. The key is to recognize, 'Why did we win and what do we have to do to continue to be successful?'"

Both Maryland and Johns Hopkins would do well to remember how last year played out in the conference. Although the Terps captured the league's regular-season and tournament championships, they edged Michigan and Penn State by just one goal apiece. The Blue Jays were swept by Rutgers in the regular and postseason.

And here is where Maltz and Stanwick agree on another thing: The Big Ten is no cakewalk in 2017.

"It's pretty crazy when you think about it," Stanwick said. "Michigan, for example, hasn't been that successful in the past couple of years, but it's super cool to see them be successful this year. It's also pretty crazy knowing what lies ahead for us."

Said Maltz: "We've got to keep in mind that every single opponent we play on the schedule from here until the end is a super good team. The Big Ten is a strong conference this year. So we've got to take every game one at a time and know that all of these opponents are going to be a tough matchup."

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun