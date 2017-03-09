For Hopkins and Towson, emphasis is on men in net

Gerald Logan and Josh Miller don't know each other personally, but the respective goalkeepers for the Johns Hopkins and Towson men's lacrosse teams can certainly empathize with one another.

Logan and Miller are in the unenviable position of backstopping their teams, and their play could determine the success (or failure) of their seasons. Logan and Miller will meet for the first time on opposite ends of the field at Johnny Unitas Stadium when the No. 7 Blue Jays (4-1) visit the No. 16 Tigers (3-1) for a Saturday showdown at noon.

That might sound like an immense amount of pressure for two young men in their early 20s, but they have played under the microscope for so long that it feels almost natural for them to accept the scrutiny as part of the territory.

"You have to do your job, and if you're not doing your job on a consistent basis, you need to look at yourself and ask, 'What am I doing wrong? What's going on?'" Logan said. "So I don't think it's fair or unfair. I just think that it's reality that people are going to scrutinize you no matter what. It's high-level Division I lacrosse."

Added Miller: "I don't really feel that much pressure. I don't pay too much attention to the media. I just take it week by week and practice by practice and see if I can improve from there."

While nearly every position in lacrosse is critical, goalie gets a thorough amount of inspection — or unrealistic load, depending on your perspective — due to the nature of the position and how seemingly simple it is to judge a goalkeeper's play via statistics such as goals-against average and save percentage.

But ESPN analyst Quint Kessenich, a first-team All-American goalie at Johns Hopkins in 1988 and 1989, said the difficulty of playing the position has greatly increased.

"The saving of the ball is much more difficult because the ball's traveling much faster, stick technology has allowed for more accuracy, the athletes are bigger, strong, faster," he said. "I hopped in the goal last week when I was at Duke, and took some shots, and the ball is humming. Back when I played, there were two or three guys on each team who could rip it with velocity that would scare you, and now it's every single guy who puts on the jersey."

Between Logan and Miller, the latter has the biggest shoes to fill as he has replaced 6-foot-3, 230-pound Tyler White, a three-year starter who graduated last spring as the winningest goalie in Colonial Athletic Association history and paced Towson to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

Miller, a junior, currently ranks 12th in Division I in goals-against average (7.59) and 27th in save percentage (.516), but he denied the notion of trying to match White's numbers and achievements.

"I don't feel really too much pressure replacing Tyler," he said. "We have two completely different playing styles. He was a lot better at certain things, and I feel like I'm a little better at certain things. But in terms of filling big shoes, I understand the mark that he left on the program, but it's a new year, and we're just taking it game by game and not trying to get too wrapped up in the past."

Tigers coach Shawn Nadelen also said there are no expectations on Miller to be White. But he said a reliable goalkeeper is critical.

"My thought always is that goalies are crucial to a team's success whether they're having a good year or not," Nadelen said. "The goalie is the most valuable position for me, personally, and having a strong one gives you a lot of confidence that you're going to be in some games. So having a goalie that can play well and play consistently, a goalie that the defense and team can rally behind is a big thing for us."

Johns Hopkins has developed a goalie pipeline that has produced Michael Federico, Larry Quinn, and Kessenich. Logan, a graduate student who transferred from the University of Michigan, beat out junior incumbent Brock Turnbaugh in the preseason to open the year as the starter.

Outside observers have said the Blue Jays will go as far as they're taken by Logan, who ranks 28th in goals-against average (9.64) and 44th in save percentage (.482).

"It's great that they either have a lot of faith in me or don't have a lot of faith in me," Logan said with a chuckle. "But it is a team sport. At [North Carolina when he made 16 saves in a 13-5 win on Feb. 25], I played great, and the entire defense played great. Then there are times when I didn't play so well. It's a team sport. You win or lose as a team. It's not just one guy."

Coach Dave Pietramala acknowledged that Logan is in a more visible position at Johns Hopkins than Michigan.

"I think that's probably a bit different than he's accustomed to," Pietramala said. "It's something he's probably keenly aware of. We've had very forthright conversations where we've said: 'Listen, you worry about just doing your job. Don't worry about external noise.'

"... None of that matters. It's what we do here. He needs to not focus on what is being said on the outside — good or bad. He needs to just focus on doing his job."

