Weekly women's lacrosse primer (March 30): Player of the Week, Game to Watch

Player of the Week

Bailey Mathis, Loyola Maryland

Fort Worth, Fla., senior, defender

Mathis turned in a couple of defensive gems last week to help the Greyhounds defeat Georgetown and Patriot League foe Boston University. She held Georgetown's leading scorer Francesca Whitehurst without a goal and limited her to three assists in an 11-7 victory in which the Hoyas didn't score until five minutes into the second half. Saturday against Boston University, Mathis helped hold the Terriers to three second-half goals as the Greyhounds rallied from an 8-4 halftime deficit to win, 16-11, and remain undefeated in Patriot League competition in their four years in the conference. Mathis finished the week with five ground balls one caused turnover.

Game to Watch

No. 4 Colorado (11-0) at No. 6 Stony Brook (8-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: Colorado has been the fastest rising team in Division I this season thanks to the stingiest defense and the second highest scoring offense in the country through last week. The Buffs have beaten four ranked teams, including No. 5 Penn State, 16-11. They average 16.5 goals and give up just 6.8 with goalie Paige Soenksen posting a .568 save percentage. The Seawolves, whose loss was to No. 3 Florida, are well known for their zone defense and allow just 7.56 goals per game. Goalie Anna Tesoriero also ranks in the top 10 nationwide in save percentage at .518. The two have never met, but against their one common opponent this season, Northwestern, the Buffs allowed 10 goals while the Seawolves gave up just five. Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller, who has 34 points and 31 assists, leads Division I with 7.22 points per game. Darby Kiernan leads the Buffs with 28 goals and 14 assists.

Digit

20 - Draw controls by Loyola Maryland's Taylor VanThof in Wednesday's 19-8 win over American -- a mark reached by only one other player in Division I history