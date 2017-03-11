Alex Woodall the key as Towson men get rare win over Johns Hopkins, 13-8

Alex Woodall was exactly what the Towson men's lacrosse team needed Saturday.

On three occasions, No. 7 Johns Hopkins scored a goal to assume a lead or attempt to rally from a deficit. And on all three occasions, Woodall won the ensuing faceoff and contributed to goals that helped the co-No. 16 Tigers earn a 13-8 upset before an announced 2,011 at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson.

Senior attackman Joe Seider (Hereford) led all scorers with four goals, and senior attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster) added three goals and one assist to help the Tigers collect only their fifth win in 45 meetings against the Blue Jays. However, it was Towson's second win in the past three years.

The talk after the game centered on Woodall, the sophomore transfer from High Point who has brought stability and consistency to a position that had hindered Towson in previous years.

"That was massive today," coach Shawn Nadelen said of Woodall's performance. "The game of runs is what the game's about. So being able to stall and stop their runs. … It was big momentum-wise. It stops their momentum and shifts momentum into our favor. He was able to be very efficient at the X, which we were hoping to have today."

Woodall, an Annapolis resident and St. Mary's graduate, won 16 of 25 draws and collected a game-high nine ground balls. But it was his offense that sparked the Tigers (4-1).

Nine seconds after senior John Crawley bounced a shot under the crossbar to give John Hopkins (4-2) a 3-2 lead just 49 seconds into the second quarter, Woodall claimed the ensuing faceoff and dumped the ball to Seider for his second goal of the game and the 100th of his career.

Junior midfielder Patrick Fraser converted a pass from senior attackman Wilkins Dismuke to help the Blue Jays reclaim the lead at 4-3 with 12:26 remaining in the period. But Woodall won the faceoff and beat graduate goalkeeper Gerald Logan just six seconds later.

Finally, after junior midfielder Joel Tinney scored with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter, Woodall captured the ensuing draw and bounced the ball over junior goalie Brock Turnbaugh (Hereford) — who had replaced Logan after halftime and made five saves — to restore the Towson's four-goal advantage at 11-7 with 11:03 remaining.

"I think that's the most points I've ever had in a game," Woodall said. "It was a big turning point because faceoff guys don't really score very often. So I think it's a little bit more momentum than usual when I come down and score."

Woodall was part of an offense that put up its highest goal total against Johns Hopkins in a victory since the 1996 squad escaped with a 13-12 decision. In addition to Seider and Drenner, senior midfielder Tyler Young scored twice and chipped in an assist.

The Tigers were put on the shot clock nine times, scoring three times and getting whistled for only one violation.

"This whole week was to be patient with the Hopkins defense," Seider said. "They're a great defense, but if we go back to being patient with the ball, things will open up. Being patient with our offense leads to goals. So we really listened to [offensive] coach [Anthony] Gilardi and what he says and doing one-sixth of our part."

Defensively, Towson got solid outings from sophomore defenseman Chad Patterson (Westminster) and junior goalkeeper Josh Miller. Patterson limited junior attackman Shack Stanwick to zero goals on one shot and one assist. Miller made six saves, including two in the third quarter in which he stoned senior midfielder Kieran Eissler and Crawley on point-blank chances.

"We stuck to the scouting report," Miller said. "We stayed patient. We really clicked today. We were just really feeling it together. With Woodall going down and scoring goals, we could feel the momentum swing our way, and we just ran with it."

Crawley paced the Blue Jays with three goals and one assist, and sophomore attackman Kyle Marr added two goals. But the team has now stumbled in back-to-back games after opening the season with four consecutive wins and won't get much of a respite when No. 6 Syracuse (4-1) visits Homewood Field in Baltimore on Saturday.

"I thought they played harder than we did, and at the end of the day, the last two games need to fall on the shoulders of one person, and that's the head coach," Blue Jays coach Dave Pietramala said. "The head coach is responsible for preparing his team both from a schematic standpoint and also from an emotional standpoint. Obviously, I didn't have my team ready on either. I had hoped that we would come out a little bit hungrier today and have a little bit more energy."

