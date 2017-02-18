Joel Tinney breaks through in OT, sends Johns Hopkins to 14-13 win over Loyola

Joel Tinney had endured a quiet outing through 60 minutes of play between his Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse team and Loyola Maryland. He made his presence known in overtime, though.

The junior midfielder scored with 1 minute, 47 seconds left in the extra session to propel the No. 5 Blue Jays to a 14-13 decision over the No. 9 Greyhounds at Homewood Field and send about half of the announced 5,222 fans in attendance home happy.

For the second time in three games, Tinney scored on a hidden ball trick that is sure to get many replays on the web. Moving with the ball from left to right, he faked a flip to junior midfielder Patrick Fraser, found himself without a defender from about eight yards out in the slot, and fired past sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Stover to give Johns Hopkins to its first 3-0 start since 2014.

It reminded many of his fake exchange with senior midfielder John Crawley in the team's season-opening 15-8 victory over then-No. 11 Navy on Feb. 7. But this one surpassed that goal in terms of importance.

It was a play called by offensive coordinator Bobby Benson after he noticed something in Loyola's defense when the Blue Jays ran it in the second quarter.

"We saw that they jumped the pick," Tinney said. "So when Coach had called it in overtime, we had talked about faking it just because we knew they had been jumping picks all day, and they were getting us in the first half. They were jumping when we weren't quite ready for it and stuff like that. So we came out like that, and the attack happened to know what I was thinking and they had given me all this space, and it just happened to work out perfectly."

Through 60 minutes of regulation, Tinney had hidden in the background as he failed to score on his first three shots and committed a turnover, but did collect a team-high five ground balls.

The Blue Jays got four goals and one assist from junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys' Latin) and two goals each from sophomore attackman Kyle Marr and freshman attackman Forry Smith. But before Tinney's heroics, Hopkins led the game only once, at 11-10 with 2:35 left in the third quarter when Smith scored on a curl around the left post.

"I think the thing I walk away with is, we talked about this game is about toughness," Blue Jays coach Dave Pietramala said. "That was the first key on the board, and I think our toughness was challenged to have to come from behind at 4-1 and then we were down three another time. So our guys showed a lot of character. We made one more play. We made one more save when we really needed it, and we made one more play in overtime when we needed it."

Graduate goalie Gerald Logan made only eight saves for Hopkins, but his biggest stop came in overtime before Tinney's game-winning goal. Loyola sophomore attackman Pat Spencer skipped a pass to redshirt senior midfielder Brian Sherlock at the left point, but his high-to-high blast was stopped by Logan, who quickly outlet the ball to set up Johns Hopkins' final possession.

"When I saw him starting to wind up, I knew I needed to stop this," Logan said. "All of the guys were counting on me. I didn't play that well during the game, but my confidence began to build as the game went on. When I saw the shot coming, I just knew."

Sherlock, who had four goals and one assist, chastised himself for not changing the level of that shot.

"Pat put me in a great position," Sherlock said. "Unfortunately, I didn't make it happen. Shot high, should've went low. Opportunities like that, you've got to finish it, and unfortunately I didn't. Next time, I'll make sure that I do."

Spencer added one goal and four assists for Loyola, and attackmen Zack Sirico and Alex McGovern chipped in two goals and one assist each. Stover finished with 14 saves, and senior faceoff specialist Graham Savio won 19 of 31 draws, scooped up a game-high 10 ground balls and scored his third goal this season.

Despite Loyola dropping to 0-2 for the first time since 2007, coach Charley Toomey said the experience should help as the team prepares for its Patriot League opener against Lafayette next Saturday.

"The good news is there's still a lot of lacrosse in the season," he said. "We're disappointed with the result. … You kind of bull your neck and learn from our mistakes. Now we get ready to go into the league, and certainly Virginia and Johns Hopkins have set up us to go into the league and be prepared."

