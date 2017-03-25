No. 17 Johns Hopkins blows halftime lead in 16-10 loss to No. 5 Penn State

The Johns Hopkins women's lacrosse team has done a good job of holding down its first two Big Ten opponents in the first half. It's the second half they have to work on.

The No. 17 Blue Jays led No. 5 Penn State by four goals at the half Saturday in the first Big Ten women's game played at Homewood Field, but the Nittany Lions turned that around in a big way for a 16-10 victory.

After three early ties, the Blue Jays (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) scored the last five goals of the first half for an 8-4 lead. Last weekend, they kept No. 1 Maryland within four goals at the half.

Both times, the second half got away from them. Maryland outscored them 10-1 for a 17-4 win. On Saturday, Penn State outscored them, 12-2, in the final 30 minutes, including an 8-0 run to finish the game.

Blue Jays senior Haley Schweizer said her team is usually a second-half team, so it was excited by the halftime lead. But the Nittany Lions (10-1, 2-0) made some adjustments on the draw and on defense that her team was slow to counter. The Nittany Lions finished with a 17-11 advantage on the draw, winning six of the last eight.

"I think the draw was really what got us," Schweizer said. "We were dominating the draw ... and then, second half, we just couldn't get into a rhythm. They moved their girls on the line, kind of adjusted to where we were going, but those second ground balls off the draw, we didn't take too clean."

In the first half when Shannon Fitzgerald tied the game at 4 for the Blue Jays, she kicked off a five-goal run. Emily Kenul scored on an assist from Maggie Schneidereith (Towson) to give the Blue Jays their first lead, 5-4, with 9:25 left in the half. Lexi Souder (Marriotts Ridge) and Schweizer scored to finish the run for an 8-4 halftime lead.

After Fitzgerald's tying goal, Hopkins goalie Caroline Federico (Maryvale) saved three free-position attempts by the Nittany Lions as she and her defense held Penn State without a goal for the final 14:10 of the half.

"She made some key saves," Penn State coach Missy Doherty said. "We knew she was really good. We had to be ready to put our shots away. Momentum kept swinging back their way when she would come up with some good saves. In the second half, we were able to put our shots away."

Federico, who finished with 11 saves, opened the second half with another one, but the Nittany Lions forced a turnover on the clear and Abby Smucker (C. Milton Wright) pulled them within 8-5 three minutes into the half.

That sparked the Nittany Lions for a half in which they outshot Hopkins, 24-9.

The Blue Jays held onto the lead, with their last goal coming from Schweizer for a 10-8 edge with 18:19 left. A minute later, Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) cut it to one. Madison Carter (South River) tied it at 10 with 13:11 to go.

Lazo, who scored three of her five goals in the final run, netted the game winner with 12:19 to go.

Carter, last year's Big Ten Freshman of the Year, led the Nittany Lions with six goals and also had six draw controls — four of them in the final 10 minutes.

The Nittany Lions, who have a large contingent of players from the Baltimore suburbs, took over sole possession of first place in the conference while defending champion Maryland (1-0) and Northwestern (1-0) also remain undefeated.

Saturday's win was the third in a row for the Nittany Lions, whose only loss was 16-11 to No. 4 Colorado, one of only two undefeated teams in Division I along with Maryland. On Tuesday, they won a back-and-forth game against No. 6 Princeton, 13-8, to deal the Tigers their first loss.

For the Blue Jays, drawing Maryland and Penn State as their first Big Ten games gives them plenty to work on and plenty to build upon.

Johns Hopkins coach Janine Tucker said her team has to get better handling the draw and loose balls, and has to learn how to be more patient to work for better shots on offense.

"But we have all the tools," she said. "I've got a lot of talent. We've got a lot of young players that need some experience at this level in a game like that. To be throwing as many young players out there as we did, I think, bodes well for us as we go through the season."

Penn State 4 12 -- 16

Johns Hopkins 8 2 -- 10

Goals: PS--Carter 6, Lazo 5, Smucker 3. O'Donnell, Bleistein; JH--Kenul, Schweizer, Fitzgerald, Ibello, DeMase, Maffucci, Souder. Assits: PS--Gallagher 4, Daggett 2, Brisolari, Lazo; JH--Kenul, Schneidereith, Schweizer. Saves: PS--Rainone 10; JH--Federico 11.