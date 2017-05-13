Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse bows out in NCAA first round with 19-6 loss to Duke

Johns Hopkins' 17-game home winning streak in the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament looked golden after it opened with two goals in the first four minutes Saturday afternoon against Duke.

That optimism disappeared, however, in a 7:02 span.

The Blue Devils scored four consecutive goals and never tied or trailed again as they cruised to a 19-6 first-round win over the sixth-seeded Blue Jays before an announced 1,973 at Homewood Field.

Duke improved to 13-4 and advanced to a May 20 quarterfinal in Hempstead, N.Y. The Blue Devils will meet the winner of Sunday's first-round game between No. 3 seed Ohio State (13-4) and Loyola Maryland (10-5).

Duke tagged Johns Hopkins with its worst NCAA tournament loss at home. The margin also matched the Blue Jays' worst setback in the postseason first set when the 2010 squad fell to the Blue Devils, 18-5, in the first round.

Johns Hopkins (8-7) has now been bounced from the first round in each of the past two seasons. The Blue Jays ended the season with three consecutive losses for the second straight year.

"Statistically, it says it all," Johns Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala said after a long pause to begin his postgame conference. "We got beat. We got beat by a team that played better than us, that played bigger, stronger, faster than us. They're a very good team, and I give them all the credit, but we didn't help ourselves. You can't have [a season-worst] 20 turnovers, lose the amount of faceoffs that we lost, lose the possession game like we lost. I'll be honest with you —19-6, it felt like 30-6."

The day began ominously when the school announced 90 minutes before the game that graduate student goalkeeper Gerald Logan was ruled academically ineligible to play. Logan, a Michigan transfer who had a 10.24 goals-against average and a .481 save percentage, was set to make his ninth start of the season.

But the outlook turned brighter for the Blue Jays after senior midfielder John Crawley scored for his 100th career point just 66 seconds into the game and freshman attackman Forry Smith found junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys' Latin) alone on the left side of the crease with 11:13 remaining in the opening quarter for a 2-0 lead.

Duke, however, responded with four consecutive goals in a 7:02 span. After sophomore long-stick midfielder Robert Kuhn took a pass from junior midfielder Joel Tinney in transition for a bouncer with 1:22 left to trim Johns Hopkins' deficit to 4-3, the Blue Devils scored three more goals to avoid getting seriously threatened for the remainder of the game.

Junior goalie Brock Turnbaugh (Hereford), who made his seventh consecutive start, surrendered 11 goals while making three saves in the first 27:33 before getting pulled for graduate student Will Ryan. After Ryan gave up four goals while making only two stops, he was replaced by Turnbaugh, who finished with seven saves and 14 goals allowed.

"I thought they dodged hard," senior defenseman Nick Fields said of Duke's offense. "I thought they executed their game plan well. I liked our effort today, but sometimes we just didn't seem to get any stops. That was the disappointing part when you know a group can offer more. I just thought it was disappointing we didn't get some of the stops."

The Blue Jays had no answer for Duke's Justin Guterding. The junior attackman accounted for 10 points on four goals and six assists as he became the fourth player in school history to post 90 points in a season. But he credited the offense's run-and-gun philosophy for the team's success.

"It was fun to run," said Guterding, who had two goals and six assists in the first half. "We did it last week [in an 18-8 rout of Boston University]. After our Notre Dame game [a 7-6 loss], we felt like we weren't using our athleticism to our ability. Last week against BU, we were up and down and we scored 18 goals. This week, I thought the same thing, and we got to 19. We're a very athletic group, and we want to expose other teams when we run."

Guterding was aided by freshman attackman Joey Manown's four goals and one assist and sophomore midfielder Sean Lowrie's three goals and one assist. The Blue Devils also dominated faceoffs with senior Kyle Rowe winning 18 of 24 draws (75 percent) and scooping up a game-best 15 ground balls.

Johns Hopkins, which scored only one goal in the second half, was paced by two goals from senior midfielder Kieran Eissler and one goal and one assist from Stanwick.

