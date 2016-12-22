Digest: Michele DeJuliis resigns as United Women's Lacrosse League commissioner

Michele DeJuliis, a 1994 Loch Raven graduate and four-time All-American at Penn State, is resigning as United Women's Lacrosse League commissioner after serving in that role over the past year, the league announced. The UWLX, which includes the Baltimore Ride, debuted this year as the first professional women's lacrosse league.

"Michele provided outstanding leadership for the UWLX over the past year," said Digit Murphy, UWLX CEO and co-founder. "We are very grateful for all of her contributions in helping us establish the first-ever professional women's lacrosse league in this country. We now look forward to building upon the foundation that has been created as we head into a dynamic future for the UWLX and professional women's sports in general."

DeJuliis, The Baltimore Sun's 1992 All-Metro Player of the Year, is a 2013 U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee and a former member of the Baltimore Police Department. Former National Lacrosse League commissioner George Daniel has been named adviser to a transitional team that will lead the search for the next commissioner.

Men's college lacrosse

Hopkins-Syracuse shifted to Homewood

The Johns Hopkins-Syracuse men's lacrosse game, originally scheduled for March 18 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., has been moved to Homewood Field at Hopkins. The Syracuse athletic department submitted a bid to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA women's basketball tournament that weekend, creating a facility conflict with the lacrosse game. This will be the second straight trip to Baltimore for the Orange, who now will host the Blue Jays in 2018 and 2019.

Varsity football

Franklin schedules DeMatha for 2017 season

Franklin football coach Anthony Burgos never misses an opportunity to add a high-powered team from outside Baltimore County to the Indians' schedule. Next year, Franklin will play perhaps its best opponent yet: DeMatha. The Stags finished 12-0 and won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. They were ranked No. 1 in Maryland and No. 4 in USA Today's national Super 25. The Indians finished 11-2 and reached the Class 3A state final, where they fell to Damascus, 14-12. They were ranked No. 4 in The Baltimore Sun and No. 10 in Maryland.

— Katherine Dunn

Laurel Park

Not all hooves Christmas Eve will belong to reindeer

Laurel Park will host North America's only Christmas Eve live card Saturday with a nine-race program. First-race post time is noon. Highlighting the card is a starter allowance featuring stakes-placed Flash McCaul, I Came to Party, Coltimus Prime and Michael Dickinson-trained Scorch, plus a $42,000 allowance event over 6 furlongs. Laurel will be closed Christmas Day, then hold a Monday program before ending its 52-day fall meet next Friday and Dec. 31.

Et cetera

Minor league baseball: The city of Aberdeen and Tufton Professional Baseball signed a one-year lease extension Monday night for Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, ending months of negotiations. The city's three-year lease with Tufton, the umbrella organization for Ripken Baseball, which owns and manages the Aberdeen IronBirds of the Short-A New York-Penn League, had lapsed in July. The new lease expires Dec. 31, 2017, and requires Ripken Baseball to pay the city $90,000 a year, up from $65,000 this year.

— Erika Butler, Baltimore Sun Media Group

NFL: The Washington Redskins waived wide receiver Rashad Ross, signed cornerback Dashaun Phillips from the practice squad and signed linebacker Lynden Trail to the practice squad.

National Women's Soccer League: The Washington Spirit lent forward Francisca Ordegate to Sydney FC of the W-League in Australia.