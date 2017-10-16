Digest: Ex-Loyola Maryland midfielder Rehfuss named Siena women's lacrosse coach

Former Loyola Maryland midfielder Abigail Rehfuss was named coach of the Siena women's lacrosse team Monday. A native of Latham, N.Y., Rehfuss served as the varsity coach at Shaker High the past two years, when she went 23-10 and was named the 2016 Times Union Coach of the Year after guiding the Blue Bison to the Section II Class A Championship in her first season. With the Greyhounds, Rehfuss was named an Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association second-team All-American and an All-Big East first-team selection after helping the Greyhounds to a program record-tying 17 wins, a Big East tournament championship and an NCAA quarterfinals appearance in 2011. Rehfuss currently plays professionally in the United Women's Lacrosse League for the Philadelphia Force.

NHL: Washington Capitals center Lars Eller missed Monday's practice with an illness and coach Barry Trotz said he doesn't know if Eller will be available for tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Eller was "under-the-weather" when he arrived to the team's practice facility Monday. Eller centers Washington's third line with wingers Brett Connolly and Tom Wilson, and on Monday, Tyler Graovac took rushes as the center on that line. ... Nicklas Backstrom was named the NHL's third star of the week. ... Goalie prospects Vitek Vanecek and Pheonix Copley are both out with "lower-body" injuries in the American Hockey League. That makes Parker Milner the next in line for the Hershey Bears. Copley and Vanecek are considered "week-to-week."

—Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post

WNBA: Former Washington Mystic Katie Smith was named coach of the New York Liberty. Smith has been an assistant with the Liberty since she retired from the WNBA in 2013. The team announced Monday that she is taking over for Bill Laimbeer, who reportedly left to become head coach and general manager with the San Antonio Stars after they are sold and relocated. Smith, who signed with the Mystics as a free agent in 2010 before being traded to the Seattle Storm in 2011, had a stellar 17-year playing career in the WNBA and ABL. She is fifth on the WNBA scoring list and won two titles with the Detroit Shock, earning finals Most Valuable Player honors in 2008.

College football: Maryland's homecoming game against Indiana on Oct. 28 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network.

Men's college soccer: Navy's game at Howard that was previously scheduled for Wednesday in Washington has been cancelled because of a facility problem. The game will not be rescheduled.