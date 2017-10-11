Digest (Oct. 11): Terps men's lacrosse coach John Tillman featured at LaxCon

Maryland men's coach and defending national champion John Tillman will be a featured speaker for boys lacrosse coaches at the 2018 US Lacrosse Convention (LaxCon), set for Jan. 19-21 at the Baltimore Convention Center. Tillman, in his eighth year at Maryland, led the Terps to the 2017 NCAA championship. He's coached Maryland to six appearances in the national semifinals, five in the final and 18 NCAA tournament wins — all tops in the nation during his tenure. He'll deliver the kickoff address to the boys game audience at LaxCon at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. Registration for LaxCon starts at $90. LaxCon is lacrosse's largest educational event and trade show, drawing upwards of 7,000 each year. The convention is open to the public. For more information or to register, go to uslacrosse.org/laxcon.

MEN'S College basketball

Two targets of Marylandplanning to commit soon

Just minutes after four-star guard Eric Ayala announced that he would be committing Saturday night, another Maryland target, five-star guard Devon Dotson, tweeted that he'll be doing the same — but on Friday. Dotson, rated the No. 24 overall prospect in the 247Sports.com Composite rankings for the Class of 2018, is widely expected to choose between the Terps and Kansas, both of which reportedly visited him Wednesday. Ayala will decide between Maryland, Oregon and Miami on Saturday, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Ayala visited Oregon this past weekend, after earlier official visits to College Park and Miami. The No. 76 overall player in 247Sports.com's Composite rankings for the Class of 2018 attends IMG Academy (Fla.) but is a Wilmington, Del., native.

— Jonas Shaffer

ET CETERA

Twenty finalists namedfor Golden Arm Award

The initial top 47 watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has been reduced to 20 of the country's top college quarterbacks. The finalists are J. T. Barrett, Ohio State; David Blough, Purdue; Jesse Ertz, Kansas State; Luke Falk, Washington State; Riley Ferguson, Memphis ; Ryan Finley, North Carolina State; Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State; Quinton Flowers, South Florida; Justice Hansen, Arkansas State; Kenny Hill, Texas Christian; Stephen Johnson, Kentucky; Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma; Trace McSorley, Penn State; Josh Rosen, UCLA; Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State; Brandon Silvers, Troy; Nick Stevens, Colorado State; Clayton Thorson, Northwestern; Mike White, Western Kentucky; and Logan Woodside, Toledo. The award will be presented Dec. 8 in Baltimore.

College football: Former Navy athletic director Jack Lengyel has been chosen as the 2018 recipient of the American Football Coaches Association's highest honor, the Tuss McLaughry Award. Lengyel will receive the award at the AFCA Convention on Jan. 9 in Charlotte, N.C.

Men's college water polo: Johns Hopkins senior John Wilson has been named the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Men's college soccer: Nick Carrington, Dylan Parks, Dolph Hegewisch and Nick Njuki scored to send Salisbury to a 4-1 victory over Marymount. ... Christopher Newport's Stephen Durbin scored in overtime for a 2-1 victory that ended St. Mary's five-game win streak.

Women's college soccer: Jesse Cole scored her first career goal to send Johns Hopkins to a 1-0 victory over McDaniel. ... Host Haverford posted a 3-0 victory over Washington College.

College sailing: The St. Mary's captured the Moody Trophy hosted by Rhode Island this past weekend. Sophomore skipper Dane Byerly and crew Lydia McPherson-Shambarger (Broadneck) and Thomas Walker captured Division A by four points over Harvard.

College golf: Catholic named Ed Dolan, a former teaching professional at Mountain Branch in Joppa and Nutter's Crossing Salisbury, as men's and women's coach as the program returns for the first time in three decades.

College rowing: Megan Patrick was named coach of the Loyola Maryland men's and women's teams.

College administration: Johns Hopkins hired Rick Romyn as associate director of athletics for business operations.

— From Sun staff and news services