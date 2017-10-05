Digest (Oct. 5): Navy women's lacrosse coach Timchal featured at LaxCon

US Lacrosse announced that Navy women's coach and National Hall of Famer Cindy Timchal will be a featured speaker at the 2018 US Lacrosse Convention (LaxCon), set for Jan. 19-21 at the Baltimore Convention Center. Timchal is in her 11th year as the Midshipmen's only coach, having taken the program to the NCAA semifinals in 2017. Navy won its fifth Patriot League championship and advanced to the NCAA semifinals, becoming the first service academy team to do so in a women's sport. A 2012 inductee into the National Hall of Fame, Timchal remains the NCAA's leader in career wins (491) at the Division I level. LaxCon is lacrosse's largest educational event and trade show. The convention is open to the public. Registration for LaxCon starts at $90. For more information or to register, go to uslacrosse.org/laxcon. ... Kelly Devlin is joining the Navy women's team as a volunteer assistant coach to work with goalies and midfielders.

Ohio State captains: Three Baltimore-area players are among four players named as captains for the Buckeyes' 2018 men's team. Midfielder John Kelly (Calvert Hall), attackman Colin Chell (Boys' Latin), defenseman Erik Evans (Calvert Hall) and midfielder Bo Lori will lead Ohio State, which lost in the NCAA final to Maryland last season.

Varsity football

River Hill's Van Deusenhonored as coach of week

River Hill's Brian Van Deusen has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week after guiding the Hawks to a 42-6 win over then-No. 12 and unbeaten Long Reach. The No. 12 Hawks are 4-0 to start Van Deusen's 18th season as head coach. Against one of their top Howard County foes, River Hill jumped to a 21-0 lead. The Hawks ran for 340 yards and had three interceptions, two in the first quarter.

ET CETERA

Laurel Park begins newschedule this weekend

There will be carryovers in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 and $1 Super Hi-5 when live racing resumes at Laurel Park with a nine-race card today. Post time is 1:10 p.m. This weekend marks the first of Laurel's newly revamped fall calendar, which has racing moved to Friday through Monday from the original Thursday-to-Sunday schedule to take advantage of a primary presence on the TVG Network. Other than the third week of November, when racing reverts to Thursday to Sunday starting with Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, the Friday-to-Monday schedule will remain in place through the final Monday, Dec. 18. Monday's Columbus Day holiday card will be drawn today. Today's Rainbow 6 spans races 4-9 and includes featured Race 8, a 11/16-mile allowance for Maryland-bred/sired horses over the turf course. The multirace wager begins with a jackpot carryover of $6,043 from Sunday. There will be a carryover of $540.47 in the Super Hi-5 for today's opener, a 5½-furlong claiming turf sprint for 3-year-olds and up that drew a field of 10.

CCBC Hall of Fame: The Community College of Baltimore County will induct 25 into its athletics hall of fame on Dec. 1, 7 p.m., at Martin's East. Inductees include: Chuck Banknell, soccer (Essex); Stephanie Bates, service (Catonsville); Jeremy Benson, baseball (Dundalk); Mary E. Corbett, basketball and lacrosse (Essex); Dennis E. Eckard, service (Essex); Jill I. Fennekohl, soccer (Essex); Judy Griffing, field hockey and lacrosse (Essex); James T. Haislip, soccer coach (Catonsville); Norman "Clyde" Handy, basketball (Catonsville); Alfonzo Hawkins Jr., basketball (Dundalk); Van C. Helms, cross country (Catonsville); Jordan Johnson, baseball (Dundalk); Walter L. Leslie Jr., basketball (Essex); Thomas F. Lotman, service (Dundalk); Karen Crosby MacDougall, softball and basketball (Catonsville); Michael Martini, baseball (Essex); Billy Sadtler, lacrosse (Essex); Dawn St. Clair, volleyball (Essex); Jennifer Stewart, soccer (Catonsville); Kevin Stickles, track (Catonsville); Alex Turner, baseball (Catonsville); Bufort Widenhouse, cross country and track coach (Essex); Larry Williams, track and cross country coach (Catonsville and Essex); Valerie M. Williams, bowling (Catonsville); and Todd J. Wolters, lacrosse (Catonsville). Tickets are $50 and go on sale Oct. 30. Contact Amy Matschulat at 443-840-1859 or amatschulat@ccbcmd.edu.

