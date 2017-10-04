Digest (Oct. 4): Team USA Fall Classic lacrosse games available on live stream

The U.S. men's national team's lacrosse games against defending NCAA champion Maryland and 2017 semifinalist Towson, part of the Team USA Fall Classic this weekend, will be streamed live and free on several platforms. The games will be available on the US Lacrosse Facebook page, on the US Lacrosse YouTube channel and on the US Lacrosse website. The U.S. team plays Maryland on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Towson on Sunday at 2 p.m. on Tierney Field at US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks. Also Sunday, there will be a 9/11 Memorial Game featuring first responders from Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia at 11:15 a.m. and an abbreviated scrimmage between Israel's national team and Towson at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 each day and available at shop.uslacrosse.org.

Stevenson camp: The men's coaching staff will host a competitive prospect camp Oct. 22 on the Mustangs' Owings Mills campus from 8 a.m. to noon. The camp will be open to players who will graduate from high school in the classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020. Cost for the camp is $125. Participants must register in advance and provide their own equipment. Contact Tim Puls at 443-352-4298 or gtpuls@stevenson.edu.

ET CETERA

Purple Evening scheduledfor M&T Bank Stadium

Tickets are on sale for the Ravens' annual women's event, A Purple Evening, to be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. The event will include custom giveaways, a Purple Style lounge, locker room tours, photo opportunities, a live broadcast from 98 Rock and WBAL-AM, game show-style fan forums and appearances and Q&A sessions with Ravens players. Several Ravens players who are expected to be in attendance include cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Tony Jefferson, linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Concessions will be open throughout the event, and attendees will have access to the Ravens Team Store. CBS Sports' Evan Washburn and former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta will serve as hosts of the event. General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Attendees must be 18 and older and are available at BaltimoreRavens.com/PurpleEvening or by calling 410-261-RAVE. Parking is free for all guests in Lot B/C beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Book signings: Ravens broadcaster Stan White and co-authors Jeff Seidel and Todd Karpovich will sign copies of their book, "If These Walls Could Talk: Baltimore Ravens," on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Barnes & Noble in Bel Air; Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Barnes & Noble in Ellicott City; and Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Greetings and Readings in Hunt Valley.

NBA: The New York Knicks waived forward Jamel Artis, a Pittsburgh alumnus who spent two seasons at Dunbar before playing at St. Benedict's in Newark, N.J., Vermont Academy and Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg, Mass.

Running: Registration is open for the eighth annual KidsPeace Trick-or-Trot 5K/One Mile Walk at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Oct. 28. Registration is $40 through Oct. 2 and available at KidsPeace5k.org/Trick-or-Trot/. Contact Gina Seyfried at 443-285-0220 or gina.seyfried@kidspeace.org for sponsorship details.

Men's college soccer: St. Mary's senior goalkeeper Zack Haussler (Glenelg) picked up his second consecutive Capital Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week award. ... UMBC (6-2-2) earned its first national ranking of the season, earning the No. 16 spot in Soccer America's weekly poll. Maryland (7-0-3) is ranked No. 2. ... Sophomore midfielder Brad Moore (South River) scored in the 21st minute to lift St. Mary's past Salisbury, 1-0. Senior goalie Zack Haussler (Glenelg) set a school record with his 17th shutout. ... Freshman forward Nick Dimitrijevic scored three goals, including the game-winner in the 93rd minute, to lead American (2-8-1) to a 3-2 overtime victory over Navy (2-8-1).

Women's college soccer: Julianna Boller (Mercy) scored to lift Salisbury to a 1-0 victory over St. Mary's.

Men's college golf: Loyola Maryland senior Ethan Wall was named the Patriot League Male Golfer of the Month. Wall played six rounds in two events through September, finishing the month with a stroke average of 70.5. ... Maryland sophomore Peter Knade was named Big Ten Golfer of the Week, his first career weekly honor.

More college golf: UMES athletics will host an outing Oct. 15 at Ocean City Golf Club in Berlin to benefit its golf programs. The event will include a dinner featuring alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Shell. Tee times range from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. and are on a first-come-first-served basis. Register online at https://registrationelite.com/EasternShoreCamps or call 410-651-6499.

College water polo: Navy goalkeeper Francis Kim was named Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Women's college volleyball: Navy senior outside hitter Maggie Phillips was named Player of the Week and freshman outside hitter Maddi Sgattoni the Rookie of the Week by the Patriot League. Loyola Maryland sophomore outside hitter Ann Ernst and freshman middle blocker Mackenzie Fedota received honorable mention. ... McDaniel freshman Marlowe Embry was named Centennial Conference Player of the Week and Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III South Rookie of the Week.

Women's college cross country: Johns Hopkins senior Caroline Smith was picked as Centennial Conference Athlete of the Week. ... Salisbury senior Alison Schwartz (Dulaney) was named the CAC Athlete of the Week.