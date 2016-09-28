Digest: Hopkins to hold memorial for Bob Scott on Oct. 15

Johns Hopkins will hold an on-campus memorial service to honor former men's lacrosse coach and athletic director Bob Scott, who died Sept. 15.

The service will be at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Goldfarb Gymnasium in the Newton White Athletic Center adjacent to Homewood Field. A reception will follow at 5:45 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.

The previously planned unveiling of a statue honoring Scott at Homewood Field will take place at 7:15 and be followed by the men's lacrosse alumni game.

For details, go to hopkinssports.com.

More men's lacrosse: Navy named Rob Camposa a volunteer assistant coach. The former Stony Brook goalkeeper spent three seasons as an assistant at Molloy, then two years as a volunteer assistant at Rutgers. His uncles, Rich (Class of 1983) and Bob ('87) Wehman, played lacrosse at Navy.

Football: Johns Hopkins moved up one spot to eighth in the American Football Coaches Association's Division III coaches poll and two spots to ninth in the D3football.com poll. Salisbury moved from No. 15 to tied for No. 11 in the AFCA poll and from No. 15 to No. 13 in the D3football.com poll. ... Bowie State junior Diontae Jordan was named Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Women's volleyball: Johns Hopkins junior Elizabeth Wuerstle was named Centennial Conference Player of the Week. … Salisbury senior Katie Stouffer was picked as Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

College field hockey: The CAC named Salisbury sophomore Catherine Sweeney (Catonsville) Offensive Player of the Week and senior Jessie Todd Defensive Player of the Week.

Varsity football

McDonogh moves up one spot in state poll

Good Counsel's loss to St. John's (Washington, D.C.) gave McDonogh a one-spot boost to No. 4 in this week's Maryland High School Football Media State Poll while four other local Top 10 teams held their ground. McDonogh (4-1), whose only loss is to No. 1 and nationally ranked DeMatha, defeated Canada Prep, 36-20, Saturday while Good Counsel (3-1) fell to St. John's, 39-22. The loss dropped the Falcons from No. 2 to No. 5. In the shuffle, Class 4A juggernaut Wise (4-0), the defending state champion, moved up two spots to No. 2. Defending Class 3A champ Damascus remained No. 3. Archbishop Spalding (No. 6), Mount Saint Joseph (No. 8), St. Frances (No. 9) and Howard (No. 10) retained their rankings.

-- Katherine Dunn

National Lacrosse League

3 local college players drafted in first round

Maryland midfielder Bryan Cole was drafted fourth overall in the first round by the Georgia Swarm of the National Lacrosse League on Monday. Johns Hopkins midfielder Holden Cattoni was selected fifth overall by the Calgary Roughnecks, and Loyola Maryland attackman Zach Herreweyers was picked ninth overall by the Colorado Mammoth. Loyola midfielder Tyler Albrecht (Loyola University) went 34th overall in the fourth round to the Rochester Knighthawks.