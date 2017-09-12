Digest: Former Towson lacrosse player Zinkand joins Mount St. Mary's staff

The Mount St. Mary's women's lacrosse team named Laura Zinkand, a former player and director of lacrosse operations at Towson, an assistant. Zinkand spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Holy Cross. Before her time with the Crusaders, Zinkand was an assistant at Lycoming in Williamsport, Pa. She played two seasons at Cincinnati, where she led the Bearcats with 42 ground balls as a freshman en route to earning the team's Defensive Most Valuable Player Award. She then transferred to Towson, and in 2013 she started the last 15 games of the season for the Tigers, finishing fifth on the team in goals (12) while helping lead Towson to a Colonial Athletic Association championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Et cetera

UCF, Maryland's next football foe, calls off second straight game

Central Florida, which is scheduled to play football at Maryland on Sept. 23, has called off its game for the second straight week because of Hurricane Irma. The Golden Knights were scheduled to play Georgia Tech on Saturday in Orlando, but the school was forced to call off the game because the National Guard will use Spectrum Stadium as a staging area. Practice time was also compromised by the fact that several UCF players have been with their families, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The school is closed until Thursday. Last week's game against Memphis was called off Friday because of the impending hurricane. A final decision has not been made on whether either game will be played, but the opponents don't have the same bye week as UCF. When Central Florida visits Maryland Stadium, the Golden Knights will not have played since their 61-17 season-opening win Aug. 31 over Florida International. The game against the Terps is the second in a home-and-home series, with Maryland winning last year in double overtime.

—Don Markus

More college football: Navy's Josh Walker, who switched from slotback to fullback before spring practice and won the backup job behind Chris High during August training camp, will be out for an undetermined period with a knee injury. Walker rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries against Florida Atlantic and had one carry for 14 yards against Tulane before suffering the injury Saturday.

—Bill Wagner, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Women's college soccer: Washington College freshman goalkeeper Annalie Buscarino was named Centennial Defensive Player of the Week. ... Eleanor Pratt scored two goals to lead Navy (6-3) to a 4-0 win over visiting Central Connecticut State (2-4) on Sunday.

Women's college volleyball: Towson junior middle blocker Olamide Sonuga was selected Colonial Athletic Association Co-Defensive Player of the Week. ... Navy senior outside hitter Maggie Phillips was selected Patriot League Player of the Week. ... Washington College junior outside hitter Kaitlyn Marino was picked Centennial Player of the Week. ... Stevenson senior outside hitter Annika Schwartz was selected Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week.

College field hockey: Maryland sophomore Bodil Keus was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

College football: Navy senior linebacker D.J. Palmore was placed on the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll. ... Johns Hopkins sophomore quarterback David Tammaro was named Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week. ... Bowie State sophomore linebacker Gene Carson was named Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Week. The Bulldogs' Damon Wilson was selected CIAA Coach of the Week.

Men's college soccer: Navy freshman defender Toni Adewole was picked Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week. Loyola Maryland sophomore Barry Sharifi was named Midfielder of the Week and freshman Chase Vosvick the Goalkeeper of the Week. ... Johns Hopkins sophomore midfielder-forward Achim Younker was named Centennial Offensive Player of the Week.

Horse racing: Laurel Park will host the Fall Festival of Racing on Saturday, featuring seven stakes worth $900,000 in purses, including the $250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash (G3). Other stakes on Saturday's program, all on turf, are the $150,000 All Along, formerly the Lady Baltimore, for fillies and mares 3 and older at 11/16 miles; $100,00 Laurel Turf Cup for 3-year-olds and up at 11/2 miles; $100,000 Laurel Dash and $100,000 Sensible Lady Turf Dash for 3-year-olds and up at 6 furlongs; and $100,000 Selima for 2-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs. Entries will be take and post positions drawn for Saturday's card on Wednesday.