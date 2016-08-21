Digest: Outlaws storm back to beat Machine, 19-18, for MLL title

After a 90-minute delay because of lightning, the Denver Outlaws stormed back from an early deficit to win the Major League Lacrosse championship, 19-18, over the Ohio Machine at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Atlanta. Denver attackman Eric Law scored the winning goal with 13 seconds left and finished with five goals and three assists to earn the game's Most Valuable Player award.

After a shortened halftime, the Outlaws came out firing, outscoring the the Machine 8-1 in the third quarter after trailing 14-7 at halftime. Law added three goals and midfielder Drew Snider scored twice while Matt Kavanagh and Greg Downing each added a goal. The quarter goal differential was the largest in MLL Championship history.

Denver kept the momentum in the fourth quarter with three quick goals. Wes Berg scored twice and Kavanagh added another. Ohio rallied back, scoring three straight goals of their own behind Holman, John Grant Jr., and Jake Bernhardt (Maryland). Grant's second goal of the game set the MLL playoff career goal record at 30 goals, passing Josh Sims at 29 goals.

Men's lacrosse: Several players with local ties were named to the United States men's senior lacrosse team Friday by coach John Danowski, including midfielder Paul Rabil (Johns Hopkins) and defenders Tucker Durkin (Johns Hopkins), Joe Fletcher (Loyola Maryland), Kyle Hartzell (Salisbury) and Scott Ratliff (Loyola Maryland). Maryland has the most former players named to the 44-man roster among all colleges, including: midfielders Mike Chanenchuk, John Haus, Jeremy Sieverts, Drew Snider, Joe Walters and Jake Bernhardt, defenseman Jesse Bernhardt and goalie Brian Phipps. In addition to Phipps, Walters and Jesse Bernhardt, Chesapeake Bayhawks attackman Matt Danowski, midfielders Myles Jones and Matt Abbott, defenseman Michael Evans (Johns Hopkins) and former Bayhawks goalie Tyler Fiorito (McDonogh) were also named to the team, which will play in an exhibition Sept. 11 as part of the US Lacrosse Grand Opening celebration weekend in Sparks. The men's team will play an intrasquad scrimmage at 1 p.m. as part of a tripleheader, which opens with the U.S. women's team at 10 a.m. and closes with an exhibition between the Fire Department of the City of New York and the New York City Police Department at 4 p.m.

Et cetera

Ben's Cat's record bid spoiled in Mister Diz

Running first off the claim for trainer Lacey Gaudet, Matthew Schera's John Jones led all the way to spring a 40-1 upset in the $75,000 Mister Diz on Saturday at Laurel Park, spoiling a bid by Ben's Cat to win the grass stakes for a record seventh straight year.

The 33rd running of the Mister Diz for Maryland-bred and -sired 3-year-olds and up was the second of two grass stakes on the 11-race Maryland Pride Day program, following the $75,000 Jameela for Maryland-bred/sired females 3 and up won by Lovable Lady.

A gelded 4-year-old son of Smarty Jones claimed for $25,000 out of a fourth-place finish July 17 at Laurel, John Jones ($88.80) was making his stakes debut in the first start for his new connections. He was sent to the front by jockey Luis Garcia and never looked back, running six furlongs in 1 minute, 10.58 seconds over a Fort Marcy Turf Course rated good.

The popular 10-year-old multimillionare and 26-time stakes winner bred, owned and trained by Hall of Fame horseman King Leatherbury, Ben's Cat had won the Mister Diz every year since 2010. He was attempting to tie the North American record for consecutive victories in the same stakes held by Leaping Plum, who captured the Grasmick Handicap at Nebraska's Fonner Park from 1995 to 2001 and again in 2003.

"I don't know. His last three races he's had that same kick. He didn't have that big kick at the end," Leatherbury said. "There's really no excuse. I thought he'd like the track because he's always liked a little bit of an off track. Being pushed wide might not have been perfect for him. It's disappointing of course, but I guess he's doing the best he can."

Grandiflora, Team Tim, Blu Moon Ace, Barrel of Love, Rockinn On Bye and A P Elvis completed the order of finish.

"No excuse today. He had a nice trip. When it was time to go, he kicked, and he just couldn't catch the others. He gave a good effort and came back good so we'll try next time," McCarthy said. "[Blu Moon Ace] forced us a little wider than we wanted to be and he's not one that really wants to get knocked off his feet a lot. He made his move and he just couldn't get them today."

— There will be carryovers in the 50-cent Late Pick 5 ($6,489.80) and 20-cent Rainbow 6 ($812.53) for Sunday's 10-race program which wraps up Laurel's 24-day summer meet. First race post time is 1:25 p.m.

More horse racing: Officials from the United Way of Central Maryland accepted a $10,000 check from the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park for the ECStrong Fund, established this month for victims of the recent Ellicott City flash floods. The donation was made by Sal Sinatra, Maryland Jockey Club president and general manager and Ellicott City resident, in a winner's circle presentation after the sixth race. … Jockey Jevian Toledo extended his lead in the standings with riding triple, winning aboard O Dionysus ($6.20) in the fourth race, Brassy Lassie ($25) in the sixth and Corvus ($18.60) in the ninth. McCarthy was first with Ghost Bay ($14.40) in the seventh and Good Roll ($6.80) in the 11th.

Caption O's starter Chris Tillman on his performance Orioles opening day starter Chris Tillman talks about his performance in the 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Orioles opening day starter Chris Tillman talks about his performance in the 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Caption Muhammad Ali 'fight' in Baltimore against Curt Anderson in late 1970s According to former Del. Curt Anderson, in 1977 Muhammad Ali came to Baltimore to promote a local mosque. He invited Baltimore media to cover the event, and if they promoted it, a representative of the station would be allowed to "fight" Ali for one round. WBAL-TV chose Curt Anderson to enter the Civic Center ring. According to former Del. Curt Anderson, in 1977 Muhammad Ali came to Baltimore to promote a local mosque. He invited Baltimore media to cover the event, and if they promoted it, a representative of the station would be allowed to "fight" Ali for one round. WBAL-TV chose Curt Anderson to enter the Civic Center ring.

NBA: Washington Wizards guard John Wall, who had surgery on both knees at the end of the 2015-16 season, said he can run, jump and endure two-a-day workouts but has not been cleared to play one-on-one. "I'm not in no rush," Wall said. "I'm just taking it day by day and just hopeful that I'm ready for the opening of the season." Though Wall had a slight procedure on his right knee — loose particles removed — the surgery on his left knee was far more serious and could have sidelined him for several months had it been done during the season. The Wizards will open the regular season Oct. 27 against the Atlanta Hawks. "I'm very excited to be back on the court because I will tell you sitting on the table all day and doing those boring exercises is no fun," he said. "Six hours out of the day, it's the frustrating part in this." Wall, speaking at his third annual John Wall Family Foundation Back to School Block Party in Malcolm X Elementary School in Washington, plans to travel to Los Angeles Sunday to meet teammates for an unofficial minicamp. Though it's unclear how much Wall will participate during the four-day camp, he will likely continue his careful approach.