Sports Digest (Aug. 8): Westminster College to establish Matt Hearn Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship

Westminster College in Salt Lake City will honor the legacy of alumnus Matt Hearn (Dulaney) through the establishment of the Matt Hearn Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship. Hearn, 26, who was working as a marketing consultant for a television station, died July 13 after a rock climbing accident near Salt Lake City. "Matt came to us from the lacrosse hotbed of Baltimore and brought a passion for the sport and a selfless attitude to the squad," coach Mason Goodhand said. "He quickly established himself as a leader on the field and a loyal friend when off it. This scholarship fund is our way of creating a lasting remembrance of this young man, his family and the impact he had on all around him when he became a Griffin." For details about the scholarship, go to westminstercollege.edu/about/giving. Hearn will be honored during alumni events of Westminster Weekend in the fall and during the spring season.

Men's college hockey: Kevin Rooney was promoted from associate coach to head coach at Navy. Rooney also has served as head coach at Broadneck for the past nine years.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft from the Seattle Sounders in exchange for midfielder Lamar Neagle. Neagle played for the Sounders in 2009, 2011 and from 2013 to 2015, appearing in 116 matches.

— From Sun staff and news services