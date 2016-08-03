Digest: Ciccarone, Beardmore are among eight to enter men's lacrosse coaches' hall

Junior golf: RuQing Guan of China leads the girls division after the first round of the AJGA Junior at Cattail Creek in Glenwood with a 3-under-par 69. Charlotte Simpson of Towson is tied for third at 75. Kevin Paek of Glenview, Ill., leads the boys division with a 3-under 68. Will Koras of Lutherville is tied for 13th with a 73.

The Associated Press has placed Maryland No. 40 and Navy No. 60 in its all-time college football rankings. The rankings are based on a formula that accounts for poll appearances, No. 1 rankings and AP national championships. Ohio State — which has been ranked in the AP poll in 77 seasons — leads the way, followed by Oklahoma, Notre Dame , Alabama and Southern California. Nebraska, Michigan, Texas, Florida State and Florida round out the top 10.

Stronach Group said Tuesday that it completed its purchase of Rosecroft Raceway from Penn National Gaming. Stronach said it would begin making improvements over the next 90 days to the Prince George's County harness track, which opened in 1949. Rosecroft, which is open every day for simulcasting, begins its fall season Sept. 13. With the purchase, Stronach adds to a collection of Maryland tracks that includes Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park. "We appreciate Penn National Gaming working with us to make this acquisition happen in a smooth and timely manner," said Sal Sinatra , general manager for the Maryland tracks. "We're excited about moving forward at Rosecroft. We look forward to expanding our simulcast network, having a presence in the Washington, D.C., market, and growing the harness racing market in the Mid-Atlantic." The sale was approved by the Maryland Racing Commission last month. Penn National bought the track for $10.25 million at a bankruptcy auction in 2011. Terms of this deal were not disclosed.

Former Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz has been designated for assignment after Sunday's lackluster start with the Chicago Cubs, according to the Chicago Tribune. Matusz, 29, allowed six runs, six hits and two walks in three innings in his first start with the Cubs on Sunday night, when they rallied to defeat the Seattle Mariners, 7-6. Matusz is 27-41 with a 4.92 ERA in 280 major league appearances since making his debut with the Orioles in 2009. The former No. 4 overall draft pick was traded from Baltimore to the Atlanta Braves for two minor league pitchers in May, designated for assignment the next day and released a week later. After signing a minor league deal with the Cubs in mid-June, Matusz posted a 1.53 ERA in five appearances. He was called up from Triple-A Iowa to start Sunday and give the Cubs' starters an extra day of rest.

Ciccarone is among five inductees with ties to Hopkins: Howdy Myers coached Hopkins from 1947 to 1949, Tony Seaman coached the Blue Jays from 1991 to 1998, and Jerry Schmidt and Willie Scroggs played at Hopkins before coaching at other schools. Schmidt also coached at Navy and Seaman at Towson.

As a goalkeeper for the Dulaney boys lacrosse team in the early 1970s, Jake Reed’s training consisted of standing in the net and stopping a few lazily shot balls before practice began. That habit changed at his first practice at Maryland under coach Bud Beardmore.

Henry Ciccarone Sr. , Johns Hopkins' coach from 1975 to 1983, and Bud Beardmore , Maryland's coach from 1970 to 1980, will be among eight inductees in the second class of the Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association's Hall of Fame.

IMLCA Hall of Fame class

Henry Ciccarone Sr. (Johns Hopkins): Ciccarone began his coaching career in 1963 as an assistant lacrosse coach at Johns Hopkins, and continued in that role through 1969. In 1975, he became the head coach at his alma mater and held that position for nine seasons before retiring. Ciccarone led the Blue Jays to the NCAA Tournament in each of his nine seasons as the head coach, and to the championship game seven consecutive times from 1977 to 1983. He guided Johns Hopkins to the NCAA championship in three consecutive seasons, from 1978 to 1980, which made him the first coach to accomplish that feat. In addition, his seven consecutive appearances in the NCAA championship game are the most in Division I history.

Bud Beardmore (University of Maryland, Virginia, Hobart) amassed a 90-26 record and won eight Atlantic Coast Conference championships at Maryland over the course of 11 seasons as head coach from 1970-1980. During a remarkable span from 1971-1979, the Terps appeared in nine consecutive NCAA Final Fours. Additionally, the Terps amassed 76 all-America honors in Beardmore’s 11 years at the helm. Beardmore began his collegiate coaching career at Hobart College in 1967, before leading Virginia in 1968 and 1969. He passed away January 20, 2016.

Paul Doherty (Adelphi) returned to Adelphi as an assistant coach under Lou Flego in 1969and took over the helm of the program a year later. Doc would stalk the Panther sidelines as Head coach until 1991 and during that period, he led his teams to 11 NCAA tournament bids and national championships in 1979 and 1981. Doc's teams always showed up at NCAA tournament time, posting a record of 9-5 at the Division II level and twice advancing past the first round in the Division II tournament. In his 22 years as coach, Doherty had a record of 184-105 and was a coach of the USILA North/South All-Star game on two occasions.

Howard “Howdy” Myers (Johns Hopkins, Hofstra) spent three seasons as the head coach at Johns Hopkins from 1947-49 and guided the Blue Jays to a 24-3 record and three USILA National Championships. During that time, Johns Hopkins didn’t lose a game to a collegiate opponent as all three losses came to the powerful Mt. Washington Club team. Howdy served as Hofstra’s director of athletics, head men’s lacrosse coach and head football coach for a quarter of a century. His extraordinary coaching talents in both lacrosse and football from 1950 to 1975 made Howdy a legend in both sports. As Hofstra Lacrosse coach, Howdy coached 26 seasons (1950-75) and recorded a 214-139-4 record. He coached Flying Dutchmen teams that captured eight divisional championships and made four NCAA Division I Championship Tournament appearances. In 1970 he received the F. Morris Touchstone Award as the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division I Coach of the Year. In 1971 Howdy received the Governor’s Trophy for providing continuous and meaningful contributions to lacrosse. Howard “Howdy” Myers passed away February 12, 1980.

Renzie Lamb (Williams) arrived at Williams College and served as the head coach of the Eph lacrosse program for 35 years, retiring in 2003. He compiled an overall record of 252-184 (.578). Lamb coached 30 Ephs who earned All-America honors. Twenty-two times Lamb guided the Ephs to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Tournament, winning five titles, and finishing second nine times. Lamb’s Ephs qualified for 12 straight ECAC tournaments from 1986-97. At the time, NESCAC schools did not compete in NCAA championships. Williams also captured six Snively League titles and won 19 outright Little Three titles (Williams, Amherst & Wesleyan) under Lamb and won an impressive nine consecutive titles from 1989-97.

Jerry Schmidt (Hobart, Navy, Princeton) compiled an overall record of 142-34 at Hobart, including 68-9 from 1974-78, while coaching the Hobart team to three national titles in his 11 seasons from 1968-78. The Statesmen won the USILA College Division championship in 1972 and the NCAA College Division Championships in 1976 and 1977. He also earned the Francis L. "Babe" Kraus Memorial Award, as the College Division Coach of the Year in 1977, after leading the team to a 15-0 record and a NCAA title. Schmidt's teams appeared in five straight national title games from 1974-78 and posted a 69-13 record during that span. After leaving Hobart in 1979, he was an assistant coach at the U.S. Naval Academy before becoming head coach at Princeton in 1981. His other coaching duties included coach of the North team in the 1971 North-South Game and assistant coach for the 1978 USA World Team. He also was a member of the NCAA Lacrosse Committee. Schmidt passed away in June, 2004.

Willie Scroggs (North Carolina) built and maintained the University of North Carolina’s men’s lacrosse programs into one of the most successful entities in Atlantic Coast Conference history while also leading that team to incredible accolades on the national stage. During his coaching career at Carolina, which began in 1978, he led Tar Heel teams to a 120-37 record over 12 seasons. Scroggs led UNC to national championships in 1981, 1982 and 1986 and to ACC titles in 1981, 1982, 1985, 1988, 1989 and 1990. Under his tenure, Carolina lacrosse teams reached the NCAA semifinals in nine of his 12 seasons as head coach. His 1981 team was the first national championship team at UNC since the men’s basketball team won the NCAA title in 1957. Scroggs retired in 1990 from coaching but continued to serve admirably as an associate athletic director until 2014.

Tony Seaman (C.W. Post, Penn, Johns Hopkins, Towson) During a coaching career that spanned 30 years Tony Seaman became one of college lacrosse’s most successful, decorated and recognizable coaches of his era. He amassed a 263-166 record, which currently ranks him 22nd among college lacrosse coaches all-time. His record included 19 trips to the NCAA Tournament and nine conference titles. Coach Seaman began his career at C.W. Post (13-3) in 1982, the Pioneers’ first season of Division I competition. He was then hired as the University of Pennsylvania’s 19th head coach, enjoying success almost immediately while compiling a 74-37 record. In 1991 he began an eight-year stint at Johns Hopkins where he accumulated a 77-33 record including eight straight NCAA berths advancing to the semifinals four times. His 1995 team was a perfect 12-0 in the regular season. Towson was his final stop where he led the Tigers from 1999-2011 with a 99-93 record. He steered the Tigers into the NCAA post-season five times, winning four conference titles and as many league coach of the year awards along the way.

Note: The inaugural inductees of the IMLCA Hall of Fame were honored in May and included: Fred Acee (Farmingdale and Air Force), Jim "Ace" Adams (Army, Penn and Virginia), Willis Bilderback (Navy), Dick Edell (Baltimore, Army and Maryland), Jack Emmer (Cortland, Washington & Lee and Army), Richard F Garber (Massachusetts), Richie Moran (Cornell), Robert (Bob) H. Scott (Johns Hopkins), Roy Simmons Jr. (Syracuse), Richard Speckmann (Nassau) and Dave Urick (Hobart and Georgetown).