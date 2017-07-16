Digest: U.S. takes top seed in pool with 17-3 win over Canada at World Cup

The United States scored 14 straight goals in a 17-3 victory over Canada in the Federation of International Lacrosse Rathbones Women's World Cup on Sunday in Guildford, England, a rematch of the gold-medal game from the previous World Cup. The victory improved the Americans to 4-0 in the tournament and secured the No. 1 seed in Pool A for the two-time defending champions. Michelle Tumolo had two goals and an assist to earn Player of the Match honors. Alex Aust (Maryland) scored three goals and Ally Carey (John Carroll), Taylor Cummings (Maryland, McDonogh), Brooke Griffin (Maryland, South River), Marie McCool and Kelly Rabil (Hammond) each added two for the United States, which will have a day off today, its first break since the tournament opened Thursday, before wrapping up pool play with a game against Wales (1-3) on Tuesday. The playoffs begin Wednesday with the quarterfinal round. All games are streamed live at 247.tv/live/lacrosse/rathbones-lacrosse-world-cup-2017.

WNBA

Mystics' Delle Donne out; Hill done for season

Elena Delle Donne isn't sure how long she'll be out for after suffering an ankle injury, although playing in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game is unlikely. Tayler Hill's season is finished after she tore the ACL in her right knee. The Mystics' star forward injured her right ankle Friday during a game against the Indiana Fever and was wearing a walking boot Sunday before Washington played New York. "I've rolled my ankle a bunch of times and it feels like that, and I hope that's what we're dealing with here," Delle Donne told the Associated Press. "I want to see my own doctors and figure it out." While Delle Donne hopes to return soon, the Mystics found out Sunday that guard Hill will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in her right knee. Hill got hurt with 5:58 remaining in the third quarter Friday against the Fever. The fourth pick in the 2013 WNBA draft, Hill was averaging 13.3 points and 2.6 assists this season.

More: Bria Hartley scored 15 points to help the New York Liberty (9-9) beat the short-handed Mystics, 85-55, on Sunday. Washington (11-9), which was missing top scorers Hill and Delle Donne, couldn't get into a flow offensively. Hartley, who had just 13 points combined the previous five games, hit six of her 10 shots against her former team. The Mystics traded Hartley and Kia Vaughn to the Liberty before the season. Emma Meesseman scored 19 points to lead Washington.

Et cetera

'Skins' Cousins likely to play under franchise tag again

As they entered the final hours of their window to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal, the Washington Redskins' chances of doing so remained bleak. Barring some unforeseen development before the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline today, Cousins will play a second straight season on the franchise player tag, people familiar with the negotiations told The Washington Post. Playing on the tag again means Cousins, a six-year veteran, will draw a one-year salary worth about $24million, and that the Redskins will find themselves in familiar territory next offseason. If Washington and Cousins can't agree to a multiyear deal when negotiations resume in 2018, the Redskins could have to either use the transition tag, which guarantees Cousins a salary of about $28million for 2018, or the franchise tag for a third time, which translates into a salary of about $34million. But the drawback of the transition tag is other teams could negotiate with Cousins. Washington would have the right to match any deal, but if they get outbid, the Redskins wouldn't receive any compensation from the opposing team.

—Mike Jones, The Washington Post

Horse racing: Isabelle de Tomaso's multiple Grade 2-winning homebred Irish War Cry continued preparations for his next start with a 6-furlong breeze at the Fair Hill Training Center in Elkton on Sunday morning. Irish War Cry and his workmate, 5-year-old Grade 1 turf winner Ascend, went the distance in 1 minute, 14 seconds over Fair Hill's dirt track. Scheduled to make his next start in the $1million Haskell Invitational (G1) on July 30 at Monmouth Park, Irish War Cry has breezed three times at Fair Hill since the Belmont Stakes, where he finished second.

Major League Lacrosse: The Maryland men's lacrosse team will be honored Thursday at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium by the Chesapeake Bayhawks and The Touchdown Club of Annapolis. "Maryland Men's Lacrosse Night" will be held in conjunction with the Bayhawks' game against the Florida Launch at 7:30 p.m.