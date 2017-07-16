Digest (July 15): United States cruises past England, 18-1, for 3rd World Cup women's lacrosse win

The United States shut out host England for nearly 38 minutes and cruised to an 18-1 victory Saturday, improving to 3-0 in the Federation of International Lacrosse Women's World Cup at Surrey Sports Park in Guildford, England. The United States will play Canada (3-0) in a battle of unbeaten Pool A squads today at 1 p.m. (Eastern). All games are being streamed live at 247.tv/live/lacrosse/rathbones-lacrosse-world-cup-2017. The attack trio of Kayla Treanor, Alex Aust (Maryland) and Michelle Tumolo inflicted the most damage. Treanor had five goals and seven assists to earn Player of the Match honors. Aust had a game-high six goals. Tumolo added two goals and two assist. Brooke Griffin (South River) added three goals.

Major League Lacrosee: Chesapeake's Josh Byrne scored six goals but the Bayhawks fell to the Florida Launch, 20-19, on Saturday night. Matt Danowski added three goals and two assists for the Bayhawks (4-6), while Lyle Thompson and Colin Heacock (Boys' Latin) each had two goals. The Bayhawks and Launch will meet again Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium. ... The Bayhawks will partner with The Touchdown Club of Annapolis to honor the national championship season of the Maryland men's lacrosse team at Thursday's game. The Touchdown Club of Annapolis will present Maryland coach John Tillman and team captains with the Henry Ciccarone Jr. Memorial Collegiate Team of the Year Award during a pregame party.

Boxing

Baltimore's Dezurn earnsdraw in Showtime bout

West Baltimore boxer Glenn Dezurn, 29, earned a split-decision draw in his nationally televised bout on Showtime on Friday night at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Okla. Dezurn (9-0-1) appeared to win most of the early rounds in the eight-round super bantamweight bout against Adam Lopez (16-1-1). Each fighter earned a two-point victory on a judge's scorecard. The third judge ruled the fight a draw.

ET CETERA

McFadden sisters medalat World Para games

Sisters Tatyana and Hannah McFadden, both of Clarksville and Atholton High graduates, earned medals for the United States on Saturday at the World Para Athletic Championships in London. Tatyana won the gold medal and Hannah the bronze in the 200-meter T54 race. U.S. teammate Cheri Madsen won silver. Tatyana won in a course-record 28.08 seconds, while Hannah finished in 29.49. The games continue through July 23.

Scott McCall, US Lacrosse U.S. midfielder Ally Carey, who starred at John Carroll and Vanderbilt, plays for the U.S. World Cup team during an exhibition this year. U.S. midfielder Ally Carey, who starred at John Carroll and Vanderbilt, plays for the U.S. World Cup team during an exhibition this year. (Scott McCall, US Lacrosse)

Arena Football League: The Tampa Bay Storm halted the Brigade's two-game win streak, handing Baltimore a 69-56 setback at Royal Farms Arena. Shane Carden threw six touchdowns passes and rushed for another for the Brigade (4-7), which missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth.

Laurel Park: Skeedattle Associates' Just Howard, making his stakes debut seven weeks off a maiden victory, dueled with stakes winner and Grade 3-placed Bonus Points from the gate into deep stretch before edging clear near the wire to capture Saturday's $75,000 Caveat by a head at Laurel Park. In a battle reminiscent of their male counterparts two races earlier, a determined I'm Betty G held off the challenge of stubborn Riley's Choice to her outside to earn her first stakes victory in the $75,000 Pearl Necklace. Multiple-stakes winner Morticia and jockey Jose Lezcano steadily ran down Smiling Causeway to set a course record in winning the $100,000 Stormy Blues.

Men's college rowing: Washington College named Scott Wisniewski head coach.

— From Sun staff and news services