Digest: C. Milton Wright grad Amanda Barnes named first women's lacrosse head coach at East Carolina

C. Milton Wright graduate Amanda Barnes was named the first head coach at East Carolina. Barnes, who led the Mustangs to the 2004 Maryland state title and was inducted into C. Milton Wright's hall of fame in 2009, spent the past five seasons as Duke's defensive coordinator.

At Duke, Barnes guided four Blue Devils to All-America honors. Kelsey Duryea became the first goalkeeper in program history to earn the distinction as a freshman while concluding the 2013 season ranked fourth nationally in save percentage (.507) and 10th in saves per game (9.00).

Before beginning her coaching career, Barnes was a four-year letterwinner at North Carolina where she helped lead the Tar Heels to the NCAA quarterfinals in each of her four seasons.

College football

Calvert Hall's Watson commits to Harvard

Calvert Hall running back BJ Watson, who has a 95.38 unweighted academic average on a 100-point scale, has committed to play at Harvard. The 5-feet-9, 185-pound Watson announced his commitment Monday on Twitter and thanked God as well as his family, coaches and teachers "who helped develop me as a student-athlete." Last season, Watson ran for 91 yards in the 6-0 Turkey Bowl victory over Loyola and he finished the season with 803 yards and 115 carries. Harvard, which has won at least a share of the past three Ivy championships, went 9-1 last season and shared the Ivy League title with Dartmouth and Pennsylvania. Watson is the second Cardinals player to commit in two days: Linebacker Tyshon Fogg announced his commitment to Rutgers on Sunday.

— Katherine Dunn

More college football: Bowie State's game on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. against Virginia Union will be streamed live on ESPN3.com.

Et cetera

Anthony, Durant headline U.S. men's basketball team

Baltimore native and New York Knicks standout Carmelo Anthony was one of 12 players selected to the United States Olympic men's basketball team that will try to win the Americans' third straight gold medal at the Summer Games in August in Rio de Janeiro. Anthony, who attended Towson Catholic, is the first U.S. player selected to four Olympic teams. Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant and Anthony are the only players with Olympic experience after a number of players, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, decided to skip this year's Games. Also chosen for the team were the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes; Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan; Cleveland's Kyrie Irving; Indiana Pacers' Paul George; Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler; Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins and the Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan.

NHL: Washington Capitals forward Michael Latta will be an unrestricted free agent after the team failed to extend a one-year qualifying offer to the 25-year-old restricted free agent by Monday's deadline, according to his agent, Joe Resnick. Defenseman Ryan Stanton and forward Caleb Herbert were also not issued qualifying offers. Marcus Johansson, Dmitry Orlov and Tom Wilson, however, did receive one-year offers from the team.

— Capitals single-game tickets for the 2016-17 season will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at 1-800-745-3000, on WashingtonCaps.com, at Kettler Capitals Iceplex and at the Verizon Center box office. For more information, contact 202-266-CAPS or go to WashingtonCaps.com.