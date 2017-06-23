Digest: Local players well-represented on Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game roster

Major League Lacrosse announced the roster Thursday for the 16th annual All-Star Game, which will be held July 8 in Sacramento, Calif., and broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Denver Outlaws and Ohio Machine are tied for the most All-Star selections with seven apiece, while the Chesapeake Bayhawks have five: midfielders Matt Abott and Myles Jones, defensemen Michael Evans (Johns Hopkins) and Jesse Bernhardt (Maryland) and goalie Brian Phipps (Maryland).

Selections with local ties include Charlotte Hounds attackman Ryan Brown (Johns Hopkins); New York Lizards midfielder Joe Walters (Maryland); Hounds midfielder Michael Chanenchuk (Maryland); Machine midfielder Jake Bernhardt (Maryland); Outlaws midfielders Jeremy Sieverts (Maryland) and Drew Snider (Maryland); Lizards midfielder Paul Rabil (Johns Hopkins); Outlaws defenseman Matt Bocklet (Johns Hopkins); Lizards defenseman Joe Fletcher (Loyola Maryland); Rochester Rattlers defenseman Matt Dunn (Maryland); Outlaws defenseman Michael Simon (Stevenson); and Machine goalie Kyle Bernlohr (Maryland).

Walters will be making his ninth career appearance in the All-Star Game, the most among this year's elected players. Rabil has the second-most All-Star Game appearances, with eight.

Basketball

Quickley, Huerter to play for U.S. U-19 team

Maryland rising sophomore wing Kevin Huerter and five-star point guard prospect Immanuel Quickley (John Carroll) have made the 12-man roster to represent the United States in the FIBA U-19 World Cup next month in Egypt. It marks the second straight year that Huerter and Quickley have made their respective age-group national teams. Huerter was a member of the U-18 team that won a gold medal in Chile and Quickley was on the U-17 team that took home gold from Spain. "I am really excited and looking forward to this outstanding opportunity to be a member of USA Basketball," Huerter said in a statement released by Maryland. "These practices and the international competition will be very beneficial to my overall development." The U-19 team, coached by Kentucky's John Calipari, was announced Wednesday in Colorado Springs, where the tryout camp was held the past week and the team will train before leaving for Cairo. The FIBA U-19 will be held July 1-9.

—Don Markus

Baseball

Diamondbacks sign former UM pitcher Shaffer to deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed sixth-round draft pick Brian Shaffer (Maryland, North Harford) on Wednesday. Shaffer, the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year as a junior, agreed to a $225,000 deal, according to MLB Pipeline, below the slot value of $269,100.

Et cetera

AFL's Brigade to host Valor for first time tonight

The Baltimore Brigade and Washington Valor play tonight at 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena, the teams' second matchup of the season and first in Baltimore. The Valor (1-7) are coming off a bye week while the Brigade (2-6) aim to rebound from their 59-48 loss to the Cleveland Gladiators. The Valor won the teams' Week 1 matchup, 51-38, at Verizon Center. Tonight's game will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and Twitter.

College baseball: Maryland officially announced the hiring of Rob Vaugn as head coach. Vaughn, 29, who previously served as associate head coach, becomes the youngest head coach among the Power 5 conferences.

NHL: The Capitals' 2017-18 regular season schedule was released Thursday along with the schedules for all 30 other NHL teams. Washington will begin the 2017-18 campaign in Ottawa on Oct. 5. The Capitals' home opener is Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. against Montreal, and the Stanley Cup champion Penguins visit Verizon Center four days later. Washington travels to Las Vegas on Dec. 23 for its first game against the expansion Golden Knights, while Vegas will play in D.C. on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 4). The Capitals' five-day break, which the NHL implemented for all teams last season, is Jan. 13-17. The 2018 NHL All-Star Game will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Jan. 28. Washington will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL Stadium Series on March 3 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. ... The Capitals re-signed defenseman Christian Djoos to a two-year, $1.3 million contract.